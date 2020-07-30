Godsey arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Sunday, July 26. Officer Lindsey McMillan spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said Deborah Ann Godsey, 54, Sevierville, entered the store earlier that day and concealed a number of items before leaving without paying. According to the report, Godsey returned to the store and attempted to return the merchandise. She was cited for theft under $1,000.
Lundy arrest: Melissa Lundy, 40, Ball Park Road, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Monday, July 27. Officers Lindsey McMillan and Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle that did not have tag lights. At that time, officers made contact with the driver and passenger and obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle. According to the report, officers located three needles and a bag that contained .41 grams of methamphetamine. Lundy claimed the drugs belonged to her. She was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bowman Drive, in reference to an assault that occurred on Monday, July 27. Upon arrival, Officer Eli Suggs spoke with Barbara Smith, 59, who said while she and her juvenile daughter were arguing over smoking in the residence, the juvenile allegedly struck her in the face. The juvenile fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
