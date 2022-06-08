Aggravated Assault/Vandalism: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of Carson Springs Road in reference to a dispute that was taking place and rocks were being thrown. Ensley made contact with Tina Richardson and multiple others at a residence on Carson Springs Road. Richardson stated that a female on an ATV had been doing donuts in the driveway with gravel and in turn, the gravel was thrown causing damage to two motorcycles that were parked behind the house. Richardson said the group tried to get the woman to stop but she would not. After the female got off the ATV and went inside, Richardson stated that a male approached them from the neighboring residence, and they had a verbal altercation. During this altercation the male allegedly said he would “get a twelve gauge shotgun and take care of them.” Deputies assessed the damages caused to the motorcycles and made contact with the neighbors in question. At that time deputies spoke with Hunter Ellison, who stated at first that he was the one driving the ATV, then recanted saying his mother who was the one driving. Ensley spoke with Cindy Ellison, who was immediately irate with deputies, according to the report, stating she “likes to have fun” and can do what she wants on her own property. Ellison acknowledged that she was in fact the one riding the ATV and that damage may have been done to the motorcycles. Ellison allegedly stated that it “doesn’t matter because they are from out of state and do not live here.” Deputies went back to the neighboring residence and asked if the individuals involved would be willing to write statements, in which they agreed. After receiving the written statements from the victims, Ensley and other deputies made contact with Hunter Ellison again and advised him that he was under arrest for Aggravated Assault for the threats he had made. The report states that Cindy Ellison refused to come to the door, and after multiple failed attempts from deputies forced their way into the home and placed Ellison under arrest. She was charged with Felony Vandalism and Resisting Arrest. Both Hunter and Cindy were transported to the Cocke County Detention Facility for booking. The victims estimated the damage caused to the motorcycles at $6,500.
DUI: On June 3 at 2:10 a.m., Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the area of Interstate 40 near the 444-mile marker in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Brooks located a silver Lexus sitting on the shoulder of the interstate with front-end damage on the driver’s side, front bumper and the left side. Brooks made contact with the driver, identified as Cynthia Clevenger. Clevenger advised that she was traveling east on I-40 when a vehicle “ran her off the roadway” and caused her to strike a concrete barrier. While speaking with Clevenger, Brooks noticed she was speaking very fast and had a difficult time staying focused. Due to the speed of her responses and not making much sense as they spoke, Brooks asked Clevenger if she had taken any medication. Clevenger stated several times that she does not drink and she does not do drugs, according to the report. When asked again if she had taken any medication, Clevenger alleged that the only medication she takes is Phentermine, which she had taken the morning prior. Brooks asked Clevenger if she was willing to participate in a few evaluations to see if it was safe for her to operate a vehicle, and she agreed to do so but performed poorly on all tests given. Brooks determined that Clevenger was impaired and placed her under arrest for Driving While Impaired. Brooks ran Clevenger’s license through Central Dispatch and learned her license had restrictions. Clevenger produced paperwork that was issued out of Hamblen County General Sessions that stated she was only allowed to operate a vehicle Monday through Sunday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
