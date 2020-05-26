Hayes arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft that occurred on Saturday, May 23. Patrolman Shane Bower observed Amber Hayes, 33, Gatlinburg, running out of the store carrying a bag of merchandise. According to the report, officers commanded Hayes to stop running but she did not comply. Hayes continued to run toward a wooded area where she was caught and taken into custody. Officers recovered approximately $567 worth of merchandise that was not paid for and found that Hayes was in possession of a baggie that contained .33 grams of crack cocaine. She was charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of schedule II, burglary and violation of probation.
Two charged: Two men are facing charges following a disturbance at a local hotel on Friday, May 22. Sgt. Justin Vinson was dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to domestic disturbance. Sgt. Vinson spoke with witnesses who said they heard arguing coming from another room and the argument had lasted two hours. According to the report, Sgt. Vinson knocked on the door where he was greeted by Shannon L. Landrum, 23. Officers reported that Landrum refused to open the door and stated nothing happened. Andrew Thurman, 22, opened the door for officers. Sgt. Vinson reported that Thurman had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was acting “erratic”. Sgt. Vinson said Landrum and Thurman continued to cause a disturbance that impeded the investigation. Both were placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.