DUI: On September 24, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop on a GMC Sierra that failed to maintain its lane of travel on US 25/70. The driver was identified as Edwin Cordero, age 45. According to Laughter’s report, Cordero had bloodshot, glossy eyes. Cordero stated he was driving from La Carreta and that he had consumed six beers at the restaurant. Cordero performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.
Evading Arrest/Possession of Schedule II: On September 24, Patrolman Shane Bower observed a male hiding behind a dumpster at Quality Inn. According to Bower, the male fit the description of a man who had several active arrest warrants. When Bower began to approach the male, he fled on foot and ignored Bower’s commands to stop. Patrolman Chris Silvers pursued the man on foot across Cosby Highway and behind Ruby Tuesday. The male tried to climb a fence and Bower deployed a Taser cartridge, which allowed police to detain the man, who was identified as Christopher Pabon, age 31. Pabon had four active warrants for his arrest. Police also recovered a baggie that Pabon had thrown over the fence that contained 2.12 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Possession of Schedule II: On September 25, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Zoomerz on Cosby Highway in regards to a possibly intoxicated woman. A Zoomerz employee pointed the woman out across the interstate overpass near Ruby Tuesday and Suggs made contact with the woman. According to Suggs, the woman was unsteady on her feet and was “speaking and acting erratically.” The woman, identified as Jennifer Parks, age 36, stated she had lost her phone along I-40 and was looking for it. Parks was placed under arrest for her own safety, and upon a search of her person, police found 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Possession of Schedule II/Theft: On September 25, around 1:30 p.m. Detective Jason Ramsey witnessed a drug deal near the Shell Station on Cosby Highway. Patrolman Brandon Cassady witnessed the subjects driving to the JSK Market next door where he made contact with them. The subjects were identified as Jared Manning, age 39, and Elizabeth Preston, age 34, and they denied any involvement with narcotics. Manning gave Cassady consent to search the vehicle and informed Cassady that there were two handguns in the vehicle. Cassady found the handguns, which were found to have been stolen out of Kingsport. Cassady also located 0.85 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Manning was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On September 26, police responded to a call from Walmart Loss Prevention regarding two shoplifters who were “skip-scanning” items in the self-checkout. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter made contact with Mitzi Gibson, age 51, and Brian Cammarano, age 36. The two had attempted to leave without paying for $124.55 worth of merchandise. Captain Donald Coakley reported that Gibson was having trouble keeping her eyes open and “could barely talk to officers,” and he charged her with Public Intoxication.
Possession of Schedule I and II: On September 27, Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with expired registration tags. The driver gave consent for police to search the vehicle and police found a bag containing two glass pipes, a syringe, 0.30 grams of suspected heroin, 0.73 grams of suspected cocaine, and a crushed pill, which was later identified as Hydrocodone. The passenger of the vehicle, Carl Pruitt, age 46, claimed ownership of the bag and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On September 27, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Ford Expedition leaving the jail parking lot at a high rate of speed. Weber confirmed that the vehicle’s license plate was registered to a Nissan Altima. The driver, William Cull, age 20, appeared “fidgety and anxious,” according to Weber. Cull consented to a pat down, during which Weber found a cut straw with white powdery residue. Cull admitted to having snorted pain pills earlier in the day. Weber conducted field sobriety tests, on which Cull performed poorly. Cull was placed under arrest for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.