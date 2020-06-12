Burglary: Robert Wayne Woodson, 78, Industrial Road, filed a burglary report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 11. Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with Woodson, who said a suspect broke into his home and stole several firearms and money. Woodson also advised the suspect damaged several items in the home.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
