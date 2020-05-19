Campbell arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Highway 160 in reference to an unresponsive male subject on Saturday, May 16. Deputy Joshua Boyce came in contact with the male in question, identified as Michael Lee Campbell, 35, Clear Creek Road, who was sitting inside a vehicle. Campbell advised deputies that he was tired and had gone to sleep. According to the report, Deputy Boyce searched Campbell and found two baggies that contained methamphetamine and cocaine. Campbell was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II.
Caldwell arrest: A Bybee man is facing several charges following an investigation on Friday, May 15. Sgt. Wes Keys reported he was dispatched to the 100 block of North Highway 340 in reference to a male subject who threatened another male with a firearm. Sgt. Keys spoke with the victim who said he was trying to put air in his tire when Joshua Nathaniel Caldwell, 31, Knob Creek Road, approached him and began “cursing” at him and threatened to “pull his Glock 45”. Deputies detained Caldwell without incident. Sgt. Keys said they searched Caldwell’s person and vehicle and could not locate a firearm. Deputies found containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. According to the report, deputies attempted to administer a field sobriety test, but Caldwell refused to cooperate. Caldwell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and violation of open container law.
Aggravated burglary: The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male and female who allegedly stole money from a Newport woman on Monday, May 18. Deputy Daniel Smith was dispatched to the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road concerning a theft that had occurred. Deputy Smith spoke with Mary C. Ball, 42, who said Jeremy Ray and Kaitlyn Bryant, 18, allegedly stole $65 from her purse. The couple fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
