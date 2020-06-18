Warrants served: Stacey Sisk, 35, Wiley Town Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft (two counts), aggravated criminal trespass and violation of probation on Monday, June 15. Deputy Daniel Smith arrested Sisk following a traffic stop on Bullard Drive.
Escape: William C. Crisp, 27, Pat Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for escape and failure to appear (two counts) on Tuesday, June 16. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Crisp following a traffic stop.
Bowman arrest: William J. Bowman, 33, Armory Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of community corrections on Tuesday, June 16. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Bowman following a traffic stop.
Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Rock Hill Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Monday, June 15. Upon arrival Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Alexus Williams, 21, who said she and her boyfriend, Jerry Allen Shelton, 21, were arguing when Shelton allegedly choked her and then slammed her head into a wall. Williams said Shelton also kicked her, struck her in the face and “beat” her with a belt. Shelton was later arrested at a residence on Susong Street. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Theft: A 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 15. Deputy Joshua Matthews spoke with Jesse Kitzmiller, 26, who said the vehicle was last seen at her Ramblin Road residence earlier that evening. The estimated loss is $18,000.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 130 Tree Road to investigate a 911 hang up on Wednesday, June 17. Deputy Zachary Magouirk spoke with Alyx McCarter, 27, Gatlinburg, who said her boyfriend, Cody Johnson, 26, allegedly struck her in the face and neck. McCarter also advised that Johnson damaged her vehicle. Johnson fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. He is facing charges of domestic assault and vandalism over $500.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 1135 Arrowhead Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, June 16. Deputy Zach Magourik came in contact with Patsy Self, 38, who said she and her boyfriend, Taylor Stubblefield, 28, were arguing over a dog when Stubblefield allegedly shoved Self. Stubblefield was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
