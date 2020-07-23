Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Country View Way, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Monday, July 20. Upon arrival, Deputy Tim Snapp and Sgt. Wes Keys spoke with Rebecca Strong, 47, Lower English Creek Road, who said David Wayne Frazier, 58, allegedly assaulted her. Frazier fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Warrants served: Bradley Scott Parks, 31, Point Oak Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for escape and violation of community corrections on Monday, July 20. Deputy Jessica Butler served Parks the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Whitney M. Loggans, 30, Rutledge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, July 20. Deputy Jacob Damron served Loggans the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Dustin Dunn, 36, Sea Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, July 20. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Dunn without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
