Warrant served: Ashley Ricker, 38, Rutledge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Patrolman Brandt Stephens served Ricker the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Amy Stanley, 43, filed a domestic assault report at the Newport Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Stanley who said earlier that day, her ex-boyfriend, James Accord, 43, came to her residence without permission and struck her in the face with an unknown object. Officers observed wounds consistent with Stanley’s story. Warrants have been issued for Accord.
Warrants served: David William Riemenschneider, 61, Applewood Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for sexual battery (two counts) on Monday, Sept. 28. According to the report, charges were filed out of Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Riemenschneider at his residence without incident.
Warrants served: Jeffrey Martingly, 38, Gatlinburg, was served with active outstanding warrants for sale and delivery (four counts) on Thursday, Oct. 1. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Martingly at Dixie Pawn Shop without incident.
Banks arrest: Officers were dispatched to Newport Federal Bank concerning an impaired driver at the drive-thru window on Thursday, Oct. 1. Upon arrival, Patrolman Brandon Cassady located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers came in contact with the driver, identified as Sheena Banks, 36, Hartford Road, who had slurred speech and reportedly admitted to taking “three shots”. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Banks and she performed poorly on all tests given. Banks was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
