Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule II: On July 6, police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Morristown. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Robert Sparks, age 31. Sparks stated that he had purchased the vehicle from a “Scottie McReynolds” for $600. Police also spoke to a passenger in the car, identified as Sierra Moore, age 28. During an inventory of the vehicle, police located a glass jar containing 1.46 grams of suspected methamphetamine within arm’s reach of Moore. Moore did not claim the jar, stating that one of her friends may have left it there. Both Sparks and Moore were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of Probation/Possession of Schedule I: On July 6, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a foreign object obstructing the license plate. The driver was identified as Clara Coe, age 26. Coe was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Zyan Manning, age 30. According to Laughter’s report, the vehicle smelled strongly of Marijuana, but both individuals denied the presence of Marijuana in the car. Laughter requested assistance from CCSO K9 Kylo. Before K9 Kylo was deployed, Manning stated that he did have heroin near him. K9 Kylo alerted to the area near Manning and police found a small wooden box containing 28.1 grams of heroin. Officers also located a scale and $12,760 in cash. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Wire Fraud: On July 7, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a call from Kenjo Market on Cosby Highway regarding a theft. Shults spoke to the victim, who stated that Christopher Saylor, age 43, had asked to use the victim’s phone, and sent $190 to a bank card through CashApp. The victim then stated that Saylor took his phone without permission and left. Shults also spoke with the clerk at the store, who shared that security footage would be available later that morning.
DUI: On July 7, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched in response to a potential reckless driver on West Broadway. Suggs made contact with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Food City West. The driver was identified as Preston Southerland. According to the report, Southerland’s license had a restriction for interlock due to previous DUI convictions, but the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock present. Suggs then had Southerland perform several field sobriety tests, which Southerland did poorly. Southerland was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Vehicle: On July 7, Patrolman Shane Bower received information regarding the whereabouts of a stolen GMC Sierra. Bower spoke with James Norris, age 48, who was in possession of a vehicle that fit the description given by the victim. According to Bower’s report, Norris had removed several stickers from the rear of the vehicle and altered the VIN sticker inside the driver’s side door, along with several other VIN-related alterations. Norris stated he had purchased the truck roughly two weeks ago for $800. Later, police confirmed that the expiration sticker on the truck had been pulled from another stolen vehicle, a 2011 Kia Optima, which police found on Norris’ property.
Assault on an Officer: On July 7, officers were dispatched to Holiday Inn Express on Cosby Highway in regards to a possibly abandoned dog. Officers entered the room and found the dog next to a man who was unconscious in the bed. Officers woke the man, who was identified as Jeffrey Miller, age 50 of Greenville, NC, who stated he was drunk. Miller tried to command his dog to attack the officers and refused to speak to the police. Police were able to put the dog on a leash and remove it from the room as Miller began drinking from a bottle of vodka. After asking Miller to put the vodka down several times, police attempted to forcefully remove the bottle from Miller’s hands, at which point Miller lunged at the police. Officers deployed one Taser cartridge into Miller’s abdomen and restrained him. Miller was placed under taken into custody for Resisting Arrest and Assaulting a First Responder. The dog was surrendered to animal control.
Possession of Schedule II: On the night of July 8, Sergeant William Garber initiated a traffic stop for a red Honda Civic that was driving at a high speed without functioning taillights. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shawn Ashburn, age 39. Ashburn was found to be driving on a suspended license. According to Garber’s report, Ashburn appeared to be very nervous and his hands were shaking. Ashburn consented to a search of the vehicle, during which officers found a small black box containing 17.41 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Jeremy Reed, was found to have an active warrant out of Jefferson County for Failure to Appear. Both individuals were placed under arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.