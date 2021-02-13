Probation violation: Brandon Joshua Clark, 34, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 7. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood arrested Clark without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Jimmy Dale Campbell, 31, Etsy Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property over $500 on Monday, Feb. 8. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Campbell the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
