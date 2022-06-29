Possession Charges: On Sunday, June 26, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of New Cave Church Road when he observed a black four door passenger car traveling 41 mph in a marked 35 mph zone. While behind the vehicle Forbes noticed the car had a shattered front window that obstructed the driver’s view. The report states that Forbes also detected an odor consistent with Marijuana coming from the vehicle while following the car. He initiated a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, While speaking with Strange, Forbes was able to detect a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the driver’s side window. He asked Strange about the smell, and the suspect stated he had “two joints” in his ashtray and showed them to Forbes. Central Dispatch confirmed that Strange had a revoked driver’s license status and no insurance on his vehicle. Forbes detained Strange and conducted a vehicle search. During the search the two “joints” were retrieved, along with a black bag with a black metal box inside that was located within the driver’s reach. Inside the box was a clear bag with a green leafy substance inside that weighed approximately 9.6 grams. Also in the box was a white crystal substance inside a clear plastic baggie suspected to be Methamphetamine, which weighed approximately 5.4 grams. A smaller baggie containing a brown crystal like substance weighing approximately 0.4 grams was also found in the box suspected to be Crack Cocaine. Forbes also found a pipe in the metal box with a white residue inside. Strange was Mirandaized but refused to answer any questions, according to the report. Forbes arrested Strange and transported him to the County Jail. Strange was charged with Possession of Schedule II and VI, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sale/Deliver/ Manufacture, Driving While Revoked and Financial Responsibility.
Warrants Served: On Saturday, June 25, jail staff members requested a deputy to serve warrants to an individual that was already in custody. Deputy Jalynn Ensley arrived at the jail to serve multiple warrants from Cocke County Circuit Court on James Donald Hinson. The warrants were explained to Hinson before he was placed back into his housing cell.
Resisting Arrest: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a brown passenger vehicle on Clevenger Cutoff Road that turned onto Judds Lane without using a turn signal. Damron activated his patrol vehicle’s blue lights to conduct a traffic stop. The report states that the vehicle continued to travel on the roadway until the driver pulled into the driveway of a residence. Once Damron exited his patrol car, the front seat passenger stepped out of the vehicle. Damron gave several verbal commands for the passenger to get back inside the vehicle. The passenger, identified as James Hinson, cursed at Darmon and refused to get back into the vehicle. Hinson ran behind the residence and ignored Damron’s calls to stop. After a short distance, Damron was able to take Hinson to the ground. While attempting to place him under arrest, Damron’s report states that Hinson began swinging his arms and kicking him away. Hinson ran once again while ignoring Damron’s calls to stop. Damron deployed his taser and was able to detain Hinson. Deputies searched Hinson and located a set of brass knuckles inside his pocket. Once back at the scene, Central Dispatch notified deputies the driver, Terry Greene, had a suspended driver’s license. Damron deployed K9 Wubba for an exterior air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Wubba showed a change of behavior to the odor of illegal narcotics on the driver’s side door handle area. Deputies searched the vehicle and located syringes and small bags under the passenger seat. Hinson and Greene were transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of I-40 near the 451 mile marker in reference to a possibly intoxicated male walking on the interstate. Multiple callers had been placed stating that the male was walking in the roadway and trying to wave down cars. Ensley made contact with the male identified as Dennis Pardue. While speaking with Pardue, deputies noticed a smell of alcohol coming from his person. Pardue stated that he was traveling with an unknown male in a green Ford F-150 and said the male was taking him to Knoxville to a rehab center. Pardue stated that the male became irate and kicked him out of the truck at the 451 exit and started to throw all of his belongings out of the vehicle. Pardue was placed in a patrol car and taken to the location where he was apparently dropped off by the driver. Deputies searched for his belongings but found nothing. Pardue agreed to participate in a field sobriety test and performed poorly on all tasks. He was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication at that time.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
