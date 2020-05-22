Adams arrest: A Dandridge man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 21. Patrolman Jordan Douglas stopped Nathan C. Adams, 33, and cited him for driving on a revoked license, unregistered vehicle and violation of financial responsibility. Officers subsequently searched his vehicle and found a needle and a baggie of suspected heroin. Adams was additionally charged with possession of schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vick arrest: Alice R. Vick, 42, Campers Paradise Way, was arrested by the Newport Police Department for public intoxication on Friday, May 22. Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of East Broadway Street when he observed Vick “stumbling” on the sidewalk near ConAgra. According to the report, as officers conducted a welfare check on Vick, she got in the backseat of Weber’s cruiser and closed the door. Vick admitted she was under the influence. Officers transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
