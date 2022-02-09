DUI: On February 4, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from Walmart in reference to two subjects throwing trash into the parking area. Shelton made contact with Faith Laforce, age 37, who was sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle. Shelton reported that “Laforce’s speech seemed slurred and she could not control her body movements.” Laforce stated she used prescribed Suboxone strips. Laforce performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and an inventory of her car revealed a metal container with six grams of suspected methamphetamine. Laforce was transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Disorderly Conduct: On February 5, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from Knights Inn on Cosby Highway regarding a disorderly female subject. Shelton spoke to Brittney Haynes, age 35. According to Shelton’s report, “Ms. Haynes’ voice was slurred and she smelled of an alcoholic beverage.” Shelton attempted to place Haynes under arrest, at which point Haynes “actively resisted by kicking her legs at [Shelton] and thrashing her arms.” The complainant alleged that Haynes had been shouting belligerently and threatening to kill people. Haynes was transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Disorderly Conduct: On February 5, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call from Time Out Travel Center in reference to a male subject who was acting suspicious outside the store. Laughter spoke to Daniel Marshall, age 36, who stated that he had “set his truck on fire,” because he wanted to go to jail. Marshall stated that the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department had issued him a citation for lighting his truck on fire. Laughter reported that Marshall appeared “jittery and was speaking fast, both indicators of methamphetamine use.” Marshall admitted to having used methamphetamine, and Laughter placed him under arrest.
DUI: On February 6, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Ford that had failed to maintain its lane of travel. Weber spoke to the driver, who was identified as Louis Shelton, age 31. Weber reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from Shelton’s person, and Shelton stated to police that he had consumed two beers at Backway Inn before driving. Shelton performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
DUI/Evading Arrest: On February 6, around 2:45 a.m., Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter noticed suspicious activity behind Motel 6 involving two parties in a vehicle with the lights off. As Laughter approached the vehicle, one of the subjects exited the car and began to flee on foot. Laughter chased the subject and was able to detain him. The subject was identified as Michael Roberts, age 20. Laughter reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from Roberts, and Roberts stated that he ran from police because he had been drinking and had active warrants issued against him. Patrolman Paul Weber responded to Laughter’s call for backup and saw the vehicle pulling out of the parking lot, at which point he initiated a felony stop. Weber made contact with the driver, who was identified as Lucas Norton, age 19. Weber reported that Norton also had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person, and Norton stated he had consumed six or seven beers before driving. Both individuals were placed under arrest and were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public Intoxication: On February 7, around 5 a.m. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with a male subject who was “stumbling in the roadway” at the intersection of West 25/70 and 25E. Weber spoke to the man, who stated his name was Brandon Raymond, then Justin Raymond. Weber reported that the man also gave him a false Social Security number. Weber reported that the man appeared to be under the influence of heroin and placed the man under arrest for his own safety. Weber found that the man was Raymond Guthrie, age 32.
Vandalism: On February 7, Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke to a caller from UPS Priority Packaging on Cosby Highway who stated that the Pepsi machine outside the business had been vandalized. Suggs reported that he saw “damage to the face plate and coin insert of the drink machine.” The caller estimated the damage at $750, based on previous reports of similar incidents.
Possession of Methamphetamines: On February 7, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to a call regarding an unwanted visitor at a residence near Runnion Avenue. Suggs made contact with Jason Daniels, age 38, who had an active capias for Failure to Appear. Daniels was placed under arrest and was found to be in possession of two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as several cut straws and a glass pipe. Daniel’s was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Possession: On February 7, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without functioning tag lights. Bower made contact with the driver, who was identified as Whitney Shults, age 29. Shults was found to have a revoked license and two active warrants. Shults stated to Bower that she had a small amount of marijuana and a package of marijuana gummies in the car, which an inventory revealed. Bower also spoke to the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Cameron Daniel, age 19. Daniel also admitted to having marijuana in his possession and surrendered a bag containing 5.9 grams of the substance. A search of the vehicle revealed a Springfield Hellcat pistol beneath Daniel’s seat. Both individuals were taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex. During the booking process, officers found 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine on Shults’ person, as well as 3.3 grams of suspected heroin and $250 in cash on Daniel’s person.
Domestic Assault: On February 7, Patrolman Brandon Cassady responded to an assault call. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Pittenturf, age 23, had come into her residence and started hitting her in the head. A witness showed police a video of the incident. Pittenturf had fled the scene before police arrived and warrants were issued for his arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
