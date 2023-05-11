Robert C. Merritt to Timothy Scott Kayel Jr., $32,000.
Steve Dugas and wife, Carolyn Dugas to Dale Boring, 5th District, $117,000.
Christopher Mark Vasileff, Successor C and James Craig Britton, Successor Co. Trus to Gregory Allen Richter and wife, Grace Ann Richter, 8th District, $405,000.
Johnathon Robert King and wife, Shala Marie King to 1075 Golf Course Road LLC, 6th District, $30,000.
Vince E. Keeton, et al, and Heather Keeton to Nikolaos Koutsos, et al, and Michelle Wojciechowski, 8th District, $230,000.
LMB Inc. to Crystal G. Sapp and husband, Mark A. Sapp, 2nd District, $338,250.
Willie Stokely, et al, and Katrina Huff to Jan G. Crum, et al, and Jeremy G. Crum and Jimmie G. Crum, 5th District, $570,000.
Lindsey M. Hall, et al, and Lindsey M. Brown and Mark Brown to Karen Michelle Breeden, et al, and Shirley Sisk and Jaime Anderson, 6th District, $215,000.
Garrett Dustin Cameron to Andrew Kinzer, 6th District, $115,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Sonny Dixon, 4th District, $4,500.
Dream View Land Development LLC to Shon Ingram, et al, and Oliva Rae Breeden, 5th District, $34,000.
Anthony Jacob Stokely, et al, and Dykeman C. Stokely, James R. Stokely, Anne C. Stokely, Harry Randolph Weinberg, Morris Weinberg, Sandy Weinberg, Mary Beth Cysewski, Trustee, and North Shore Village Legacy Trust to Chadwick Burchette, 6th District, $24,800.
Don E. Stewart, et al, and Ralph R. Stewart to Paul A. Tressler and wife, Paulette Tressler, 6th District, $230,000.
Glenn Daniel Steiner to Melissa Marie Kaeding, 5th District, $45,000.
Barbara Jones to Sammy Crum, 3rd District, $1,000.
Norma J. Myers, et al, and Derrick Cureton, to Mossy Oak LLC, 6th District, $325,000.
