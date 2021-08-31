Theft: Officers spoke to Kelly Walker regarding a theft that occurred on August 27. Walker stated that at some point during the night, an unknown person took her patio chair and her daughter’s bicycle from her front porch. Walker said she heard a loud noise during the morning hours that may have been the moment the theft was taking place. The items were valued at $214.
Aggravated Assault: Police officers were responded to a burglary/domestic assault call on August 28. Chloe Williams alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Costner, arrived at her residence and threatened to kill her. Williams stated that she locked the door and Costner broke the window in an attempt to gain entry into the home. The report states that Williams had a wound on her left foot from the broken window. Williams was given a copy of the domestic violence rights sheet. She refused medical treatment at the scene.
Reckless Endangerment: Officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreens in reference to a truck aggressively stalking another motorist. Patrolman Paul Weber observed the truck following the complainant on West Broadway. He initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Justin O’Dell. The complainant, Bradley Dunn, stated that that O’Dell has show up to his girlfriend’s apartment uninvited on several occasions. Dunn alleged that O’Dell chased him in his vehicle while flashing his lights and attempting to run him off the roadway. Dunn stated that he wanted to press charges against O’Dell for reckless endangerment. O’Dell was also confirmed to have a Suspended License. He was placed under arrest at that time.
Counterfeit Bill: Officer Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walgreens concerning a counterfeit $100 bill. A Walgreens’ employee stated a female came into the store and used the bill to purchase a hair care product valued at $5.99. The bill was collected as evidence and stored at the Newport Police Department. No warrants have been issued at this time.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
