Stuart arrest: A brief vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of a Newport man on Thursday, Aug. 27. Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when observed a black Nissan operating without lights. Weber attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as Dexter Stuart, 41, Carson Springs Road, accelerated toward Carson Springs. According to the report, Stuart stopped at a residence on Carson Springs Road and fled on foot. Ptl. Weber chased Stuart through a wooded area. Officers made several verbal commands for Stuart to stop but he did not comply. Ptl. Weber deployed his taser and apprehended Stuart. After placing Stuart under arrest, they detected an odor of alcohol about his person. Stuart was found in possession of a bag that contained .31 grams of methamphetamine. Officers learned the vehicle Stuart was in had an altered tag and VIN number. He was charged with driving under the influence, sale and delivery of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, evading arrest, fleeing to evade, resisting arrest, speeding, violation of light law, unlawful removal of tags, unregistered vehicle and violation of financial responsibility.
DUI: A Newport woman was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence on Sunday, Aug. 30. Patrolman Jessy Burgess conducted a routine traffic stop on West Broadway after a vehicle nearly collided into him. Upon stopping the vehicle, he made contact with the driver, identified as Jaime L. Miller, 40, Smith Street, who had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Miller reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Miller and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
