DUI: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Cosby Highway near Bogard Road for a possible intoxicated driver. While driving towards Cosby Highway on Wilton Springs Road, Boyce stated he observed the vehicle turn left onto Cosby Highway towards Cosby. Once behind the vehicle, Boyce confirmed the license plate with dispatch that it was the one that had been called in. Boyce stated he noticed the vehicle weaving in its lane and touching the white fog line before he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at Mama Kitchen. He made contact with the driver who was later identified as Brittany Ivers. Boyce said Ivers had slurred and sluggish speech and was lethargic. When asked to consent to a Standardized Field Sobriety test, she complied and failed. Ivers was then placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Ivers had also stated that the only medication she takes is prozac and stomach medication. Boyce stated he began to explain the Implied Consent Law to Ivers and asked if she would consent to a blood draw, but that she continued to talk over him and never gave a clear answer on her consent of the blood test. Boyce wrote that after asking for her consent again, Ivers aske, “Why will I help you if you will not answer my questions?”. Ivers was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex while the vehicle and Ivers’ sister remained at the scene awaiting a licensed driver.

DUI: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Good Hope Road in reference to a call from central dispatch that there was a vehicle accident with injury and a car sitting on its side. Upon arrival, Hoover says he noticed a vehicle sitting on the driver side in the roadway and noticed there was someone trapped inside. The 911 caller and another bystander assisted in getting Jeffrey Johnson out of the vehicle through the passenger side door. Hoover stated he noticed a laceration on Johnson’s chin and blood in his mouth and on his left shoulder. He then asked Johnson to sit in the grass while waiting for an ambulance to arrive and check his condition while Hoover went back to the vehicle to receive his dog that was still trapped inside. Hoover worked with the fire department in moving the car off the ground enough for the dog to exit though a broken window. Hoover then went back to speak with Johnson who claimed he did not know what happened to cause the accident but asked Hoover multiple times to retrieve his phone from inside the vehicle. When asked what towing company he would like to use, Johnson stated that he did not know but he needed his phone. Johnson’s speech was slurred and appeared to not have pain from his injuries while telling the medical personnel that he was fine and did not need medical attention. Johnson’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Hoover stated he then began to investigate the manner of the crash. After speaking with other deputies on the scene, a bottle of Fireball Whiskey was found in the vehicle. Johnson was put into the ambulance where Hoover asked him if he had been drinking, to which Johnson replied “no.” Johnson consented to performing an HGN test, and then consented and signed for a blood test. Hoover followed the ambulance to Newport Medical Center where staff performed the blood draw. Due to Johnson’s injuries, he was left in the care of Newport Medical staff, and a warrant has been placed on file at the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.