DUI: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Cosby Highway near Bogard Road for a possible intoxicated driver. While driving towards Cosby Highway on Wilton Springs Road, Boyce stated he observed the vehicle turn left onto Cosby Highway towards Cosby. Once behind the vehicle, Boyce confirmed the license plate with dispatch that it was the one that had been called in. Boyce stated he noticed the vehicle weaving in its lane and touching the white fog line before he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at Mama Kitchen. He made contact with the driver who was later identified as Brittany Ivers. Boyce said Ivers had slurred and sluggish speech and was lethargic. When asked to consent to a Standardized Field Sobriety test, she complied and failed. Ivers was then placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Ivers had also stated that the only medication she takes is prozac and stomach medication. Boyce stated he began to explain the Implied Consent Law to Ivers and asked if she would consent to a blood draw, but that she continued to talk over him and never gave a clear answer on her consent of the blood test. Boyce wrote that after asking for her consent again, Ivers aske, “Why will I help you if you will not answer my questions?”. Ivers was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex while the vehicle and Ivers’ sister remained at the scene awaiting a licensed driver.
DUI: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Good Hope Road in reference to a call from central dispatch that there was a vehicle accident with injury and a car sitting on its side. Upon arrival, Hoover says he noticed a vehicle sitting on the driver side in the roadway and noticed there was someone trapped inside. The 911 caller and another bystander assisted in getting Jeffrey Johnson out of the vehicle through the passenger side door. Hoover stated he noticed a laceration on Johnson’s chin and blood in his mouth and on his left shoulder. He then asked Johnson to sit in the grass while waiting for an ambulance to arrive and check his condition while Hoover went back to the vehicle to receive his dog that was still trapped inside. Hoover worked with the fire department in moving the car off the ground enough for the dog to exit though a broken window. Hoover then went back to speak with Johnson who claimed he did not know what happened to cause the accident but asked Hoover multiple times to retrieve his phone from inside the vehicle. When asked what towing company he would like to use, Johnson stated that he did not know but he needed his phone. Johnson’s speech was slurred and appeared to not have pain from his injuries while telling the medical personnel that he was fine and did not need medical attention. Johnson’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Hoover stated he then began to investigate the manner of the crash. After speaking with other deputies on the scene, a bottle of Fireball Whiskey was found in the vehicle. Johnson was put into the ambulance where Hoover asked him if he had been drinking, to which Johnson replied “no.” Johnson consented to performing an HGN test, and then consented and signed for a blood test. Hoover followed the ambulance to Newport Medical Center where staff performed the blood draw. Due to Johnson’s injuries, he was left in the care of Newport Medical staff, and a warrant has been placed on file at the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence.
STALKING: Deputy Rebecca Colley responded to a phone traffic call. Debra Grice informed the deputy that she was continuously being contacted by a male subject, who was possibly identified. Grice stated that the suspect would not ln teave her and her daughter alone, though she had advised him several times to stop and drop all contact. Grice told the deputy that this had been an ongoing issue for several months, and a report had been filed once before but with minimal information about the male subject. Grice told the deputy that the subject has also been contacting the family through text messages and packages, and even sent Grice a picture of Food City in Newport and made comments about her home to “intimidate” her and her family. Grice stated that an order of protection had been taken out on who they believe is the suspect, but it has proven unsuccessful, as his last known address is out of state. On the day of the report, Grice informed Deputy Colley that the suspect had sent her 64 text messages within an hour. The deputy stated she was able to obtain information on the suspect from dispatch, but the information from dispatch and Grice did not completely line up. Grice and her daughter are seeking orders of protection for a second time.
CAPIAS: Deputy Jacob Damron served Morgan Cody and Brian Cammarno with a Circuit Court Capias while both subjects were in jail.
BEAR IN VEHICLE: Lieutenant Jonathon Ochs responded to Middle Way in Cosby, in reference to a bear in a vehicle. Ochs stated that a large black bear could be seen inside a White Honda Pilot SUV upon his arrival to the scene. Beulah Underwood told the lieutenant that she heard a car door shut, so she checked the vehicle and noticed the bear inside. The bear had chewed on the interior of the vehicle, destroying most of the electronics and upholstery, preventing Michael Underwood and Lieutenant Ochs from unlocking the doors. The Underwoods agreed to break a window in order to allow the bear to exit the vehicle, but were concerned with the bear’s welfare due to the lack of air while inside the vehicle. Underwood stated that she believed the bear had been locked inside the vehicle for well over an hour. Dispatch attempted several times to reach TWRA with no success. Lieutenant Ochs shot two 12 gauge bean bag rounds into the left rear passenger window in order to allow the bear an exit from the vehicle. Ochs stated that once the glass was broken, the bear cautiously climbed out of the vehicle and ran off without any apparent injuries.
ANIMALS RUNNING AT LARGE: Deputy Emily Worth responded to Herb Way in reference to a dog attack. Worth made contact with Paula Luczak, who stated that a brindle dog jumped into her vehicle and bit her chihuahua on the front paw, causing it to bleed profusely. Luczak told the deputy that she knocked on the door of the owner, Bobby Hayes, to have him put his dog up, but there was no response. Luczak stated she would be taking her dog to the vet, and if Hayes does not want to help with the bill or have his dogs contained at all times, she will be filing a civil suit against him. Deputy Worth said she also tried to make contact with Hayes but was unsuccessful. When contact is made, Hayes will be given a citation for his dogs running at large.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Deputy Joshua Malone served an active Warrant on Brian Rines for Failure to Appear at the Cocke County Jail.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Deputy Joshua Malone served an active warrant for Failure to Appear on Cody Rathbone and Christopher Pabon while both were incarcerated at the Cocke County Jail.
ANIMALS AT LARGE: Dennis Caruana contacted Cocke County Dispatch in reference to a dog bite and requested to speak with law enforcement. Sergeant Dylan Norton contacted Caruana and traveled to his residence on Caney Creek Road to conduct an investigation. Caruana told Norton that he was walking his 2 dogs around his property when the neighbor’s black and white pit bull ran out of the house and attempted to attack Caruana;s dogs on his property. Caruana stated the pit bull then ran back to its owners residence where the owner took control of the dog and placed it inside. Caruana had a cut on his finger but denied EMS. Norton then traveled to speak with the owner of the pit bull, Jennifer Toby. Toby said she did witness her pit bull “put Caruana’s dog in it’s mouth.” After speaking with Toby about the incident, Norton asked if she was able to provide documentation for the dog’s rabies vaccination, to which she stated she did not have the paperwork. Toby was issued a citation for the “Leash Law” as well as a citation for the “Rabies Law”.
ACTIVE CAPIAS: Larry Dale Tucker and Brandon Shults had active Circuit court Capias and were already incarcerated at the Cocke County Jail. Sergeant Dylan Norton served said warrants on Tucker and Shults.
HARASSING: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to a fight in progress at Snap Dragon Road. The caller stated that two male parties, later identified as Brandon Parton and Bobby Huff, were arguing and about to fight. The caller also stated that Parton’s father had pulled a handgun and had it pointed at Huff’s head. The officers made contact with Parton on Keys Road. Parton stated he had ridden his dirt bike to confront Huff about driving too fast past his residence while his children were playing in the yard. Parton said he drove and parked the bike in the roadway beside Huff’s residence and that he had a verbal argument with Huff. Parton stated he never left the roadway and Huff never came off of his property, but he was holding a tire iron in his hand throughout the verbal dispute. Officers questioned Parton about his father’s involvement and the handgun. Parton stated his father was in Gatlinburg and that there hadn’t been any firearm displayed during the altercation. Parton told the officers that the morning before the altercation, Huff had driven by and shouted profanities at him, and that Huff intentionally revs his vehicle engine every morning to wake up his children, He also stated that there is a history of arguments between the two. Deputy Becky Shanor made contact with Huff at his residence on Snap Dragon Road. Huff told the officer that Parton had ridden a dirtbike to his residence and parked it in the roadway. Huff also confirmed Parton’s statement that he did not enter his property and Huff did not enter the roadway. Both parties were clear when checked for outstanding warrants and were advised not to be in contact with the other party.
THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Highway 73 in reference to a call from Central Dispatch about a stolen bicycle. Hoover stated he made contact with Elizabeth Smith who stated that her juvenile daughter’s bike was stolen sometime the day before. She does not have cameras on the property and, at the time of speaking with her, did not know who might have taken the bike. She went on to state that the bicycle was very sentimental to her and her daughter due to it being owned by the daughter’s father, who has passed away. Smith noted the bicycle had a rusted chain and rear sprocket.
VANDALISM: Deputy Tony Bailey ws dispatched to Bonanza Drive in reference to vandalism. Bailey stated he spoke with Ile Lowery upon his arrival. Lowery stated that sometime during the evening of August 12, or early morning of August 13, someone had cut a window screen from a side window and jerked the screen out of the track. The screen was found lying on the ground next to the window. There are no known suspects at this time.
ANIMALS RUNNING AT LARGE: Deputies Timothy Snapp and Rebecca Colley responded to Buffalo Road about a complaint of a dog running at large. Central Dispatch advised the officers that this was not the first incident concerning dogs from the residence on Buffalo Road, and that a verbal warning had been given on the previous call. Deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with Katherine Styles, who was having a yard sale. Styles stated that the dog had come from a residence and was barking at a child before it began going towards the child in an aggressive manner. Styles stated that she scared the dog away, and showed officers a video of the dog parking on her property. While talking with Styles, the deputies stated they saw the dog running at large from the residence as well as the dog’s owner, Jennifer Liner, outside. Deputies went to speak with Liner, and the dog began growling at the officers with its fur standing up along its back. Deputies explained to Liner that since this was not the first incident and a verbal warning had already been issued, she would be issued a Court Citation for Allowing Dog(s) to Run at Large.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputy Timothy Snapp and Tony Bailey responded to Tree Way in reference to a domestic disturbance, in which the male had already left the residence. Deputies arrived and spoke with Tarissa Freewalt, who stated that her boyfriend, James Tanner, started arguing with her when she told him she wanted to find another place to live. Freewalt stated that Tanner grabbed her by the throat, pushed her on the bed, and started strangling her. She also told the deputies that he had a pair of scissors in his pocket that he took out and told her he wanted to kill her. Snapp stated that the deputies did observe red marks indicating strangulation on Freewalt’s neck. The deputies then advised Freewalt that she should stay somewhere else for the night for her own safety, and that she should go to the Cocke COunty Sessions Court and obtain an order of protection. Officer Snapp has issued a warrant on James Tanner for Aggravated Assault (Domestic).
THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Old Highway 411 in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that a theft had occurred. Hoover spoke with TIffany Haney who stated that she had come to the Dollar General with a small pink leopard print backpack pouch. Inside the pouch there was $300 in cash, her driver’s license, Knoxville TVA debit card, Love’s employee card, 2 lighters, and other miscellaneous items. Sometime after entering the store, she had lost track of the pouch and believed someone had picked it up and left the store with it. Hoover stated he watched the store camera footage of when Haney arrived through his arrival, but he was unable to clearly see anyone find or take the pouch due to the limited camera’s view and the size of the pouch. Hoover then advised Haney to let the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office know if someone tries to use any of the cards and then to stop them immediately.
DUI: Lieutenant Wesley Keys and Deputy Miranda Williams conducted a traffic stop at Green Acres Drive and Morrell Springs Road. Lieutenant Key stated he observed the driver, identified as Patricia Gunter, traveling on Morrell Springs Road, unable to maintain her lane and crossing the center line multiple times. Keys also stated that Gunter repeatedly tried to exit the vehicle and was told to stay inside multiple times. After being asked to perform a field sobriety test, Williams made contact with Gunter, who Williams stated had slow and slurred speech. Gunter was asked if she had taken any medications or consumed alcohol recently, to which she at first denied then said she had taken prescribed medication for blood pressure. Gunter was again asked to perform a field sobriety test and she verbally agreed. Williams stated that Gunter was unable to focus on any of the tasks given and kept talking off topic while being instructed. After observing Gunter’s balance and coordination during field sobriety, no further tests were administered due to concerns for Gunter’s safety. Gunter was placed under arrest and was explained the Blood and Breath Consent form. Gunter verbally refused to give blood and signed the refusal on the paperwork. She was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THREATS: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to Ramblin Road after dispatch received a call that two men in a red truck were threatening residents. Williams made contact with Dwayne Keller and Kellie Downs upon arrival. Keller said two men, who have yet to be identified, pulled into the driveway, and made the comment that Keller’s landlord JImmy Weaver sent them to the address and told them they could set up a tent in the backyard. Keller stated he told them multiple times to leave, but instead they made comments about having a “nice house” and said “I’ll burn it down” while they were still inside. Keller said the men also made the remark “nice Tahoe” and that it would be “history tonight”. Keller also told the officer that as they were leaving, one yelled vulgar questions to Downs on the porch. Keller and Downs both expressed concern due to the recurring issues and an ongoing legal battle with the landlord, Weaver. They also expressed concern about the threats due to children being in the residence. The incident was recorded on home cameras,and the deputy watched a short video of the truck which included Keller telling the men they needed to leave. The truck was a red Silverado with a faded back tool box located in the bed near the window. One male was described as tall, skinny, with a faded tan shirt and a hat. The other male was described as having no shirt and slick, spiky hair.
ACTIVE WARRANT: Deputy Jamison Pickens went to Seabrook Street in an attempt to serve a warrant. Pickens stated he went to the known residence of Shawn Gatens and made contact with his mother. She stated Gaten was in the shed next door. Pickens stated he then went to the shed and knocked on the door when he heard Gaten inside speaking with a female. The female came to the door and stated that Gaten was not there, however, Gaten was located inside the shed and hiding under a blanket. Gaten was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking and housing.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Deputy Jessica Butler and Deputy Hoover were dispatched to Carson Springs Road in reference to an unknown female sitting on Samantha Ray’s property. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Ray who stated that she did not know who the female was, and she just found her in the yard when she arrived home from work. Deputies went to speak with the unidentified female and found that she was very hard to understand due to slurred speech. She stated her name was Legion Justice Gray, but was later identified as Elree Michael Gray. Deputy Butler then told Gray that the owners did not want her on the property. Gray kept telling the deputies that the two were related. Gray also admitted to doing methamphetamine earlier in the evening. Deputy Butler then asked Gray where she lived and she stated she lived on Splashaway Road. The deputies advised her that she cannot be at the residence on Carson Springs Road any longer. Deputy Butler reported that Gray then “walked to the middle of the road and stood there.” Deputies asked Gray for her date of birth and she repeatedly told the officers that “she was two years old.” Deputies then placed Gray under arrest for public intoxication and transported her to the Cocke County Jail, where the deputies were able to have her accurately identified.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to the Cub Motel on Cosby Highway in reference to an attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Jan Keeling, Timothy Keeling, and James Keeling. They stated that Timothy and James Keeling were in the residence when a six-foot black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants came to the back door and used his shoulder to try to break the door down. They stated he tried multiple times before the dog they had inside the residence seemed to startle the man. They stated the man then ran across the creek towards Liberty Road, and this is when they called their father, Jan Keeling, and told him what had happened. Deputy Hoover reported that he searched the building before driving through Liberty Road and Caney Creek Road and asking residents if they had seen the man. After a full search of the area, Deputy Hoover returned to the Cub Motel and spoke with the complainants again. They provided a written statement as to what had happened and requested extra patrol in the area through the weekend.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Officers were dispatched to the area of Clay Creek Church on Highway 160 in reference to a possible drunk driver parked in the roadway. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was a blue Nissan and was driven by a male. Sergeant Dylan Norton and Deputy Joshua Burchfield arrived in the area and observed a male walking on Highway 160 near Clay Creek Church. Officers continued on and found a dark gray Nissan on the side of the roadway. Cocke County Dispatch advised the vehicle was registered to Virginia and Matthew Norton but was not stolen. The vehicle had no one in or around it, and the vehicle was turned off. Officers then drove back to the male and attempted to make contact with him. The male identified himself as Keith Malone, and told officers that he was the one driving the vehicle and had been by himself. He also stated that he did not have a license, which Cocke County Dispatch confirmed had been revoked for DUI out of Greene County. The Cocke County Jail Staff also confirmed an active warrant for Malone’s arrest. Malone was then taken into custody. A small vial containing a crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine fell out of Malone’s pocket. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: Officer Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of mile marker 436 on Interstate 40 in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. The caller stated that the vehicle was a dark blue SUV, and that it was driving all over the roadway and nearly crashed into several other vehicles. Deputy Magouirk stated he was able to catch up to the vehicle before exit 440 when he observed the vehicle take the exit ramp at a high rate of speed and crossing over the white line on the shoulder of the ramp. The officer stated that the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled completely into the roadway before coming to a stop, at which time the vehicle was nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle. The driver then continued left onto Highway 73, at which time the vehicle crossed the center line and struck another oncoming vehicle head on. Deputy Magouirk stated he then called the driver, Dana Taylor, out of the vehicle and detained her. He noted that a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage came from the vehicle,and there were several empty cans of Bud Light in the front passenger and driver seat as well as the driver’s side floorboard. Taylor appeared to be very unsteady on her feet as she exited the vehicle and had slurred speech and glazed eyes. Taylor consented to a field sobriety test, of which she performed poorly. She then admitted to officers that she had consumed about five shots of Jack Daniels Whiskey and a prescribed Xanax a short time before operating the vehicle. Taylor was taken into custody and transported to Newport Medical Center where a blood draw for chemical testing was performed by Priority Ambulance Service after Taylor had given consent. Taylor was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO SALE/MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton responded to the 440 Truck Stop in reference to a vehicle accident on Wilton Springs Road, where a female driving a brown Silveraldo rear-ended a male driver in a silver Silverado and attempted to flee the scene. A witness advised that the female continued on while the male driver followed her until she came to a stop at the truck stop. Deputies made contact with the female Crystal Hyde and the male Anthony Woods. Deputy Burchfield stated that during the observation, he observed Hyde holding a mesh bag with two small bags of marijuana in plain sight. Burchfield then asked Hyde if she had any other drugs in the vehicle and she said no. Hyde did state that she was a diabetic and that there were several syringes in her vehicle. Sergeant Norton searched the vehicle for other substances and located a small plastic bag with clear crystals, a black metallic tube that also contained a clear crystal inside, and a used syringe all hidden in a pizza box underneath a pizza. A set of digital scales were also located inside the vehicle. Hyde was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I,IV: Deputy Jacob Damron stated he observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 40 crossing outside their lane of travel and changing lanes without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Verizon store off of exit 435. Deputies made contact with the driver, Steven Ball, and explained the reasons for the traffic stop. Damron stated that while he was speaking with the driver, the passenger , Franklin Shropshire, continued interjecting and talking over the driver. Damron then asked Ball to step back to the patrol vehicle, to which Ball agreed and was then able to continue without interruptions. Damron stated he noticed the passengers of the vehicle “moving around inside the vehicle and reaching for objects back and forth,” but he was unable to determine what it was at the time. He then asked Ball if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and Ball stated there was nothing illegal that he knew of, but was unable to speak of anything the passengers might have had. Ball openly stated, “you can search it,” to officers. Deputies asked the other passengers to step out of the vehicle and could see a syringe in the front passenger floorboard between the seat and the door. Upon further searching, Deputies located a pink zip up back containing several clear bags and syringes, a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, twenty-five green pills suspected to be Clonazepam, and three blue pills suspected to be Alprazolam, all of which was near where Kellie Roberts was sitting in the vehicle. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton conducted a traffic stop of Clevenger Cutoff Road after observing the vehicle operate on the roadway with a registration plate that could not be read. Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Burchfield made contact with the driver, Timothy Davis. Davis opened the door and stepped out of the vehicle. Burchfield stated that he appeared to be very nervous. After giving Davis several verbal commands, he finally sat back down inside the vehicle. Davis was later given a command to exit the vehicle, and Deputy Burchfield saw several buds of marijuana in the door handle. Davis was detained, and the vehicle was searched for other contraband. Officers found a cigarette pack containing folded pieces of paper and small plastic bags with clear crystals inside. They also located a plastic sandwich bag with more marijuana. A pill bottle with twelve capsules of antibiotics not prescribed to Davis was found in the rear passenger area. While searching the vehicle, the license plate number was run and found to be fake. The VIN number was then checked and was confirmed to be stolen out of Ohio. Davis stated he had just recently borrowed the vehicle from his brother. Davis was transported to the Cocke County Jail and was charged with theft of property over $1,000 and several drug related charges.
