Speeding: On October 22, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a green GMC traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone of Cosby Highway. Wright flashed his lights as a warning for the vehicle to slow down, but the driver did not heed the warning and continued, reaching a speed of 70 mph. Wright activated his lights and siren, but the driver did not stop until Patrolman Paul Weber pulled in front of him. The driver was identified as Charles Edmonds, age 61. Edmonds stated that he was driving to his shop in response to an alarm, but police did not receive an alarm until after the incident, according to Wright’s report. Edmonds was placed under arrest for failure to yield and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On October 23, police were dispatched to Shoe Show at Newport Towne Centre in regards to a shoplifter. Police spoke to an employee, who stated that a white female with red and black hair and a face tattoo had left the store with shoes valued at $134.97 without paying. The employee stated she confronted the woman in the parking lot, and that the woman returned the shoes and fled the scene.
DUI: On October 23, Patrolman Chris Silvers was approached by a woman who asked him for directions to Sevierville. Silvers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the woman’s vehicle. The woman identified herself as Ethel Ogle, age 47, and stated that she had consumed one alcoholic beverage three hours ago. Silvers asked Ogle to perform field sobriety tests, on which Ogle performed poorly. Ogle was asked to submit a breath test, which registered at 0.140 BAC. Ogle was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Counterfeit Money: On October 23, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a light law violation. The driver of the vehicle, Brittany Rankin, stated that she did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger was identified as Mark Evans, age 40. Evans was found to have an extraditable warrant out of Catoosa, GA. Bower asked Evans to step out of the vehicle, and a pat down revealed several syringes on Evans’ person. A search of the car also revealed a black box containing a glass pipe, as well as $80 worth of counterfeit currency. Evans was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault: On October 25, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call from a residence regarding an assault. Douglas spoke to the victims, one of whom was the homeowner, and the other was at the residence to watch the owner’s child while she was at work. During this time, Jason Fenwick, age 29, arrived at the residence and stated he was there to watch his child. The homeowner stated that Fenwick had an odor of alcohol on his person. She stated that she asked Fenwick to leave, and that Fenwick stated that he wanted his shirt back, which the victim was wearing. While the victim was changing clothes, she placed her phone down and she stated that it was missing when she was finished changing. The victim stated that Fenwick was moving erratically while holding their child, putting the child at danger of injury. The homeowner stated that when she tried to walk out of the door, Fenwick struck her in the back of the head with an open palm. The woman who was at the residence to watch the child tried to get Fenwick to leave, and Fenwick reportedly grabbed her arm and twisted it while yelling. Fenwick was found to have a history of violence, including prior domestic assault cases and an assault on a police officer. Warrants were issued for the arrest of Fenwick, and the lost cell phone was found outside the residence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.