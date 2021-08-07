Harassment: Alice Lane came to the Sheriff’s Office to make a report about a threat she received through the Text Now App on her phone. At 3:07 a.m. on August 5 she received a text message from a number demanding $1,000 or she would be killed within 6 days, the reported states. Lane advised that her phone had been hacked on two prior occasions but does not know the person making the threats. Lane said she has no conflict with any person on social media and has never received such threats before. Lane blocked the number and has had no further threats. Lt. Chris Barnes advised that extra patrol would be requested in the area of her residence, and encouraged her to report any further threatening communications.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Eddie Clabo was dispatched to Rays Chapel Road in regards to a person possibly suffering from an altered mental status. A man at 135 Rays Chapel Road flagged Clabo down and stated the individual was sitting outside his house. Clabo approached the man and identified him as Joshua Moss, 32, Newport. Clabo decided to transport Moss to the hospital due to his mental state. Clabo searched Moss’ person before he entered the squad car and found 1.9 grams of Methamphetamine, a pipe and a syringe. Moss was placed under arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Schedule II.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Dylan Norton was traveling north on Cosby Highway when a white Toyota Avalon changed lanes abruptly, which caused him to nearly strike the vehicle. Norton conducted a traffic stop on the car and came into contact with the driver, Jeremy Cox. After speaking with Cox, Norton asked him if he would consent to a vehicle search. The report states that Cox declined the search, but admitted to having a Marijuana roach in the vehicle. Norton asked Cox to exit the vehicle so that a search could be performed. Norton reported finding a black container with approximately two grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The report states he also found a pipe containing Marijuana residue, a Marijuana grinder, a digital scale and several unused Ziploc bags. Cox was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. He was charged with Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act, Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs and Failure to Yield.
Domestic Assault: On August 4, Deputy Zach Magouirk was dispatched to 540 Overlook Way on reports of domestic violence. He made contact with Johanna Marshburn who stated that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Michael McAfee, because he did not want her to leave the residence. Marshburn stated that when she attempted to walk away from McAfee, he allegedly grabbed her by the hand injuring her finger. The report states that Marshburn’s finger was swollen at the time Magouirk spoke with her, but she refused EMS treatment. McAfee fled from the residence before Magouirk was able to make contact with him.
Probation Violation: Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on a green SUV on Morrell Springs Road due to the vehicle’s registration being out of date. The driver was identified as Michael Henderson, 35, Del Rio. The report states that Henderson showed to have two warrants out of Cocke County for Probation Violation and Failure to Appear. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Drug Possession: On August 2, Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to the driver not wearing her seatbelt. He made contact with the driver and the front seat passenger, Michael Crowe. The driver was advised the reason for the stop and asked to provide her license, registration and proof of insurance on the vehicle. The driver showed to have a valid license and showed to be clear for any warrants. The reports states that Crowe showed to have a warrant out of Jefferson County for Failure to Appear. He was placed under arrest after the warrant was confirmed by central dispatch. The driver was asked if anything inside the vehicle was illegal and she confirmed there was Marijuana inside the car. Cupp advised that a probable cause search was going to be conducted on the vehicle. The report states that Crowe admitted to having Methamphetamine inside his bag located in the back seat. After the search was conducted, Cupp located the bag that held two small bags of Methamphetamine weighing 63 grams, and one bag of Marijuana weighing 10 grams. The report states that Crowe took ownership of all narcotics and paraphernalia that were located inside the vehicle. He was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Simple Possession or Casual Exchange and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
