Property Transfers Apr 14, 2023

April 3-7

Tracy A. Piendle, et al, and William Smith to Paul Michael Mello and wife, Loretta Mello, 1st District, $72,500.

Dorothy D. McNabb to Maple Ridge LLC, 4th District, $75,000.

Jerry Wanye Hall, et al, and Mary Frances Hall to Devan S. Allen and wife, Kayla S. Allen, 5th District, $397,000.

McCarter Holdings to Alex Hir 279 LLC, 6th District, $750,000.

Tommy Joe Rogers to Nora Ray, 9th District, $30,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Cory Talley, 6th District, $33,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Rachel Gates, 4th District, $10,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to John Lovell, 6th District, $39,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Paul Gregg and wife, Kimberely Gregg, 10th District, $19,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Paul Williams II, 4th District, $9,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Dannyell Carpenter, 9th District, $9,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Dannyell Carpenter, 6th District, $6,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Dannyell Carpenter, 3rd District, $3,000.

Jignesh Patel and wife, Darshana Patel to Phillip Lambrecht, 6th District, $259,000.

Equity Trust Company, Custodian, et al, and Christopher Ira Mulvey to Gabor Zombori and wife, Gaborne Zombori, 5th District, $52,300.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Charles Styles, 6th District, $14,000.

Open Land USA LLC to Erica Law, et al, and Jon Goff, 5th District, $44,999.

Tommy Scott Large and wife, Waynella Ivy Large to Majestic Services LLC, 6th District, $250,000.

Charles Edward Valentine, et al, and Kathy Williams, Heirs of Genevieve Valentine and Heirs of Mermel Valentine, to Forest Clevenger, 6th District, $120,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to White Pine Properties LLC, 3rd District, $5,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Twenty West Investments LLC, 3rd District, $17,000.

Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Flokifive LLC, 3rd District, $6,000.

Jeannie W. Hurst, et al, and Jana W. Johnson, Denise Webb, William Ewing and Ronald Valentine to Charlene Denise Webb Blakely, et al, and Elaina Larray Webb Ownes, 5th District, $50,000.
