Probation Violation: Deputy Joshua Boyce served Misha Walz with a Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. Walz came to the Cocke County Jail Annex to turn himself on the charge, but it was found to be a citation only warrant. Walz was given a court date of December 13, 2021.
Theft: Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with Dylan Giles in reference to a catalytic convertor theft that had occurred at some point over the past few months. Giles advised that the vehicle was a 2010 Mini Cooper. Giles stated that he parked the vehicle at his father’s house in Parrottsville to have some work done. Giles said the vehicle had been there for a couple months and its was “torn down” due to not being able to figure out what was wrong with the car. Giles advised that they started to put the vehicle back together and noticed the catalytic convertor was missing. No charges were field in the incident.
Domestic Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 1022 Meeks Way for a verbal domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the address they made contact with James Martin who said that his step son, Billy Haynes, age 43, was still in the residence and there was a handgun in the home. In a written statement, Martin said that he asked his son to clean his room when Haynes allegedly started to call him names and threatened to kill him. Martin said he feared for his life and that Haynes had previously assaulted him at this residence. After speaking to Haynes, he was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
DUI: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to Knob Creek Road on reports of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the road. Magouirk made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Jacob Cagle, 26, Russellville, Tenn., who allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and had moved to the passenger seat of the vehicle. The report states that Cagle admitted that he had smoked marijuana at some point prior to the incident. Cagle also stated that he had been drinking at a cabin before driving and stopped because he felt he was too intoxicated to drive. Cagle reportedly refused to perform tasks associated with a field sobriety test, and also refused to provide a blood sample for chemical testing. Cagle was transported to the County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence and Violation of Implied Consent.
DUI/Possession of Handgun: Deputy Dylan Norton performed a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding on Cosby Highway. He made contact with the driver, Michael Cumiskey, age 25, Clinton, Tenn., who reportedly had a smell of alcohol coming from his person. While speaking to Cumiskey, Norton noted that he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Cumiskey performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. A handgun was found in the saddlebag of Cumiskey’s motorcycle. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
