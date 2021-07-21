Probation Violation: Deputies responded to 316 Buda Road to serve an eviction notice. While at the residence, one of the tenants was identified as Joshua Tucker. Dispatch made deputies aware that Tucker had a Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. He was taken into custody at that time. The other tenant was served the notice, and was advised to leave the residence. Tucker was then transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Joshua Boyce and Sergeant Joey Owings responded to 2266 Hartford Road in reference to a domestic assault. Central Dispatch advised that a neighbor called stating she observed a female being hit and drug back into the residence. When Deputies arrived on scene they knocked on the door to the home, but did not get a response. Deputy Boyce spoke with the witness who provided a written statement saying that her son observed a male slapping his girlfriend on the front porch. The witness stated that she yelled at the suspect to stop while he was dragging the victim. The victim was identified as Christian Scheffers. The witness stated that she threatened to call law enforcement, and Scheffers allegedly screamed “please call them, help me.” Deputies were able to get the individuals out of the residence by using a PA system. Scheffers stepped out of the home first and was seated on the ground next to a vehicle that was on the property. The male subject who was identified as Dominque Raines, 27, came outside and was instructed to get on the ground. Raines complied and was taken into custody. The report states that Scheffers denied any assault had occurred, but Deputy Boyce observed scratches on her chest and marks on her neck. The witness to the alleged assault said she would be willing to testify in the case. Raines was transported to the County Jail on the charge of Domestic Assault.
Assault/Vandalism: Deputies responded to 2835 Eugene Road in reference to a physical altercation. While en-route a male in a red pick-up truck stopped them. The male, identified as Ryan Wilson, stated he and Nathaniel Butler had been in a physical altercation. Deputies went to the scene to speak with Butler. Butler stated that he and Wilson were ex-partners and the two got into an argument because Butler “stayed out all night.” The report states that Butler and Wilson then went to 2835 Eugene Way where Butler’s grandparents live, and the physical altercation occurred. Deputies spoke with Butler’s grandfather who stated the pair got into a fight on his back porch. He reported that a $300 solar light was broken during the altercation. Nathaniel Butler was found to have two active warrants out of Sevier County. Both Butler and Wilson were arrested and transported to the County Jail. They were charged with Domestic Assault and Vandalism under $500.
Failure to Appear: On July 18, Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to 2749 Cosby Highway in reference to a suspicious male subject walking around the community knocking on doors. Colley made contact with a male wearing blue scrubs, fitting the description provided by Central Dispatch. Dispatch also advised the individual, identified as Donald Dover, 46, had just been released from the Newport Medical Center. Greene County advised they had an outstanding warrant on a Donald Dover for Failure to Appear. Colley took Dover into custody and transported him to the County Jail to await transport to Greene County.
Burglary: Deputies were dispatched to 115 Wilderness Trail Road on a burglary call. They spoke with Vinita Coggins who stated that her son, Ronnie Coggins, lived in the residence before he passed away. Coggins stated that her son was married to a Donna Marie Vetrano, but Vetrano hadn’t lived at the residence for around four years. Coggins stated that on July 18 she had come to the residence to get the television out of the home. When she entered the home she found that the television, two DVD players and a picture of her grandson had been stolen. The report states that a Visa debit card with the name Donna Vetrano on it was found on the kitchen floor. Deputies reported that the residence was trashed, and cloths and drawers were thrown all over the home. Three warrants have been obtained on Vetrano. She faces charges of Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property Over $500 and Vandalism Under $500.
Resisting Arrest: On Monday, July 19, Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Highway 25E when she saw Heather Atwell walking alongside the roadway. At that time, Brooks confirmed that Atwell had an active outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation. As Brooks attempted to turn her vehicle around to make contact with Atwell, Lt. Wes Keys and Deputy Jalynn Ensley found Atwell trying to hide in one of the pull off areas on Highway 25E. As deputies started walking toward Atwell to apprehend her, she took off running, according to the report. Deputies caught Atwell and she was placed under arrest. She was additionally charged with Resisting Stop, Halt, Frisk, Arrest or Search.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.