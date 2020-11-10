Blagg arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 1140 West Highway 25/70 to speak with a male subject about a stolen bicycle on Saturday, Nov. 7. Deputy Rebecca Colley came in contact with the male, identified as Jeremy Blagg, 29, who said his bicycle was stolen from the Dollar General on Highway 411. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Blagg had an active warrant issued out of Rhea County. Blagg was placed under arrest. A subsequent search of Blagg’s person revealed a loaded firearm and a bag that contained 1.98 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, possession of schedule II, violation of probation and alteration of engine or serial number.
DUI: A Newport woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Friday, Nov. 6. Deputy Joshua Boyce conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a gray Honda swerving on Cosby Highway. Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Whitney L. Shults, 28, Robert E. Lee Drive, who had slurred speech and was “jittery”. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Shults and she performed poorly on all tests given. Shults was placed under arrest without incident. A search of her person revealed a clear bag that contained white residue inside. Shults was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and violation of implied consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
