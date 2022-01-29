DUI: On January 21, police responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Dollar General on Eastern Plaza Way. Police spoke to Jennifer Bryant, age 42, and Jason Smelcer, age 41. Bryant had a laceration to her forehead with fresh blood, and she stated to police that Smelcer, her boyfriend, had struck her during an argument. Smelcer stated that he had struck Bryant because she had stolen his Xanax. Smelcer admitted he had taken five Xanax pills and had been drinking alcohol. According to police reports, both parties appeared to be impaired, and Bryant stated that she had been driving the vehicle because she “thought she was not as bad as Mr. Smelcer,” according to reports. Both parties were placed under arrest. Smelcer was charged with domestic assault and public intoxication, and Bryant was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
DUI: On January 22, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle on West Broadway with no registration plate. The driver was identified as Jessica Bryant, age 40. Weber reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and Bryant stated she had consumed two beers before driving. Bryant performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving While Revoked: On January 23, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a non-registered plate. The driver was identified as Ginger Arrowood, age 48. Arrowood stated that her friend had just purchased the vehicle, and she was unable to provide proof of financial responsibility. She was found to be driving on a revoked license and was placed under arrest. Her passenger, Charles Sprouse, age 42, was found to have a citation-only warrant for Failure to Appear. Sprouse was issued the citation.
Possession of Schedule I: On January 23, police were dispatched to McDonald’s on Cosby Highway in response to a possibly intoxicated loiterer. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to James Battle, age 31, who “appeared to be slow moving and in a sluggish state,” according to Weber’s report. Battle stated that he had a syringe on his person, and a search of his backpack revealed several more syringes, spoons, small baggies and 1 gram of suspected heroin. Battle was placed under arrest and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: On January 25, police received a call regarding a stolen trailer from Tractor Supply Co. The manager told police that a man by the name of Michael Deredita or Michael Quandt, age 34, had rented a 6x10 aluminum trailer for four hours on January 15 and had not returned the trailer. The trailer was valued at $3,500.
Disorderly Conduct: On January 26, police responded to a call regarding a woman possibly jumping into traffic. Police spoke to Nina Williams, age 27, who stated that she did not jump into traffic, but did throw her jacket in front of a car. According to Patrolman Justin Shelton’s report, “Williams’ stated that the vehicle was ‘only traveling 30 mph,” was her reasoning for her actions.” Williams was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism/Theft: On January 26, Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke to the manager at Price Less Foods, who stated that sometime between the store’s closing at 10 p.m. and its opening at 8 a.m. someone had smashed the front of a vending machine in the front of the store. Police spoke to a representative from Pepsi Co. who stated that the machine could not be repaired. The representative stated that he had placed an order to replace it, a value of $3,000. The representative also stated that the cash box had been taken from the machine, along with an estimated $250 in cash.
Failure to Exercise Due Care: On January 26, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to an auto accident on Cosby Highway in which Mary Ann Williamson, age 47, had run into a vehicle that was stalled out on the road. Williamson stated that she had seen other vehicles moving around the stalled vehicle, but she herself did not avoid the vehicle. Williamson had been driving on a revoked license and was placed under arrest.
Hit and Run: On January 26, Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to Larry Schenberg, who stated that around noon on January 24 he had been struck by a silver SUV. Schenberg stated that he was crossing the street and the vehicle ran the red light and struck him. Schenberg then struck the vehicle with his hand to get the driver’s attention, at which point the driver, who Schenberg described as a blonde female, struck him again and drove off.
Stolen Vehicle: On January 26, Patrolman Justin Shelton observed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Filbert Street. Shelton lost sight of the vehicle before he could initiate a traffic stop. Shortly after, central dispatch informed officers that a vehicle had crashed into the woods on Belton Avenue. Shelton responded to the crash and found it was the same vehicle. The driver had fled the scene, but police had been able to identify him as Tyler Rocchi, age 24. The registration for the vehicle came back on file under Marty Story and the VIN for the vehicle was registered to Paula Hopkins. The vehicle had been listed as stolen out of Hamblen County, and a warrant was issued for Tyler Rocchi.
Shoplifting: On January 26, police responded to a call from Ace Hardware regarding a shoplifting incident. Officers spoke to Loss Prevention, who stated that an unknown male subject had entered the store and concealed a screwdriver, a reciprocating saw blade, and a chainsaw chain before leaving. The value of the merchandise was estimated at $48.97.
DUI: On January 27, police were dispatched to an area of West Highway 25/70 near Goddard Real Estate in response to a vehicle crash. Police found a Kia Soul flipped on its side and a Toyota Corolla flipped on its top. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter reported that the passenger of the Kia Soul, Carlos Amaya, age 19, had “a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage about his person and difficulty keeping his balance.” Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the driver of each vehicle and determined that George Barnikel, age 19, was the driver of the Kia Soul. Barnikel had struck the Toyota Corolla from behind at a high rate of speed, causing damage to the back of the vehicle and sending both vehicles off the right side of the road into the curb, causing the vehicles to flip. Barnikel told police that he and his passenger had been at a strip club in Knoxville, and that he had consumed one beer. Barnikel was examined by first responders and denied further medical assistance. Barnikel performed poorly on field sobriety tests and both he and Amaya were placed under arrest. Police did not mention any major injuries in their report.
Possession of Schedule II: On January 27, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a minor vehicle accident on Cosby Highway near McDonald’s, in which a white Acura pulled into a left turn lane and scraped against the vehicle it was passing. Shelton found that Hollie Engle, age 29, had been driving without a valid license and without proof of financial responsibility. Engle also had an active capias out of Sevier County. An inventory of Engle’s vehicle found two grams of suspected methamphetamine. Engle was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: On January 27, police were sent to investigate a theft at Four Star Auto Sales on Cosby Highway. The victim alleged that Lisa Shults, age 43, had taken property from her car without permission and left in a blue Chevy Impala. The vehicle was sighted at Bryant Towne Car Wash and police made contact with the driver, who was identified as Shults. She stated that she had purchased the aforementioned items from the victim for $25, and alleged that the victim “wanted the money to buy meth,” according to Patrolman Michael Robey’s report. The victim denied trading the items for money, and the items were returned to the victim, who stated she did not want to press charges. During the process, police found that Shults had been driving on a revoked license and could not provide proof of financial responsibility. An search of Shults’ car revealed a gram of suspected methamphetamine. Shults was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.