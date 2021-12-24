Resisting Arrest: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a gold passenger car fail to use a turn signal while on Dark Hollow Road. Damron reported that the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee. Damron caught up to the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The driver, Elizabeth Cora Preston, immediately jumped out and began to walk away from the vehicle. Damron told Preston to stop multiple times but she began to run. The front seat passenger got out of the vehicle with his hands up, and Damron detained the male subject without incident. Deputies searched the area and were unsuccessful in locating Preston. Preston left her identification card in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Warrants have been obtained for Preston’s arrest for Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search.
Suspended License: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Armory Road when he observed a Chevy truck fail to use a turn signal at the Cosby Highway intersection. The tag on the truck came back to a silver Lexis registered to a Joey Myers. Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Chlorrisa Sartain. Damron explained to Sartain the reason for the traffic stop and Sartain stated she “wasn’t paying attention.” Damron asked Sartain for her license and she stated she didn’t have it but provided her full name and date of birth. Dispatch advised Damron that Sartain had a history of driving on a suspended license. Damron placed Sartain under arrest for Driving on a Suspended License and transported her to the County Jail.
Harassment: Deputy Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs responded to Rays Loop in reference to a man who allegedly had a gun pulled on him. Eric Phillips stated that Emanuel Ray came to his home with an unidentified male in a Tracker with a dog box. Phillips said the men got out of the vehicle, and Ray accused him of breaking a window on a truck belonging to the unidentified male. Phillips gave a written statement regarding the incident and insisted on pressing charges. Phillips stated that Ray has been harassing him for several months. Phillips also alleged that Ray attempted to crash his truck into his car, but he did not report the incident at the time it occurred.
Failure to Pay Child Support: Sergeant Joshua Boyce was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a red Nissan truck with the passenger side taillight lens broken. Boyce initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Michael Phillips. Phillips showed to have an active warrant out of Cocke County for Failure to Pay Child Support. Phillips was transported to the County Jail.
Open Container Law: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Old Highway 32 when a vehicle approached the road’s intersection with O’Neil but did not stop for the stop sign. Forbes conducted a traffic stop and spoke with driver, Heaven Leann Turner. Forbes requested dispatch to check Turner’s license status which showed to be revoked. Turner gave consent to search the vehicle and the passenger, Ashley Bishop, was asked to step out of the vehicle while the search was being conducted. During the search Forbes found an opened bottle of Pink Whiskey in the backseat floorboard. Forbes tried to talk to Bishop, but she allegedly became irate and cursed all of the deputies at the scene. The report states that Bishop was warned several times to calm down but refused. At that time Bishop began cussing and yelling at bystanders in the neighborhood. Turner and Bishop were taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
