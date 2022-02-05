Driving Revoked: Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle that had a license plate displayed that was not on file in the county’s system. Damron made contact with the driver identified as Diamon Williford. Central dispatch advised that Williford’s license was revoked. He was also unable to provide proof of ownership for the vehicle. Williford was placed under arrest and transported to the jail for booking.
Active Warrant: Deputies were patrolling the area of East Highway 25/70 when they spotted Chuck Kelley getting into a black passenger vehicle. Deputy Jacob Damron was aware of an active warrant for Kelley’s arrest and confirmed through the Cocke County Annex that the warrant was in hand. Damron conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sammie Stokely, who was confirmed through dispatch to have a revoked license. Both offenders were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the County Jail.
DUI: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the area of Raccoon Valley Way in reference to a possibly impaired driver. Upon arrival, Brooks located two males sitting on the side of an embankment next to a vehicle that was off the roadway. She made contact with Jacob Peterson, who allegedly admitted that he was the driver of the vehicle. Peterson stated that he and his father-in-law had just picked up firewood and were driving down a hill on Raccoon Valley Way, when he lost control of the vehicle and went down the embankment. Neither Peterson nor the passenger, Jason Lasitter, sustained any injuries in the accident. While speaking with Peterson, Brooks reported smelling a very strong odor of alcohol coming from his person and noticed his speech was slurred. She asked Peterson if he had consumed any alcohol and he allegedly admitted that he had been drinking since 1:30 p.m. that day. Near the wreck scene, deputies located an empty bottle of Platinum Vodka and inside the vehicle was another open Platinum Vodka bottle that still had alcohol inside. The report states that Peterson claimed ownership of both bottles of alcohol. Peterson participated in a Standardized Field Sobriety test and performed poorly on all tasks given. Peterson was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle that failed to maintain its lane of travel. Upon checking the occupants, Damron was notified of an active warrant for the back seat passenger. The reports states that the driver was “extremely nervous” as well and told Damron there was drug paraphernalia inside the car along with “needles he was taking to the exchange location.” The driver consented to a search of the car as well. While searching the vehicle, Damron located a bag with a crystal like substance inside suspected to be methamphetamine and a pipe near the feet of the back seat passenger, Stephanie Hawkins Bugg. Bugg was placed under arrest and transported to the jail for booking. Damron’s report states that he asked Bugg several times if there was anything illegal on her person or property before she entered the jail to which she stated “no.” A short time later the jail advised Damron they located a clear bag of suspected meth and a clear container with suspected meth inside of it on Bugg’s person. Total weight entered into evidence was approximately 3.8 grams.
Probation Violation: Deputies attempted to serve a federal warrant on Margo Gray at a residence on Splashaway Road on February 2. They made contact with subjects inside the residence who advised that Gray “might be inside the residence,” but they were not sure. The individuals gave consent to search the residence for the offender, and she was located inside the back bedroom hiding inside a couch. Gray was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the jail where she will be held for the United State Marshals.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
