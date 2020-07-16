Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Wells Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance on Monday, July 13. Deputy Jonathan Ochs spoke with the victim, Delessa Stewart, 23, who said her boyfriend, Nathaniel T. Cantrell, 26, allegedly assaulted her following an argument. According to the report, Cantrell also allegedly vandalized Stewart’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. Warrants have been issued for Cantrell.
McCabe arrest: Lance Louis McCabe, 45, Granite Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Monday, July 13. Upon placing McCabe under arrest, Deputy Blake Cupp found a baggie that contained 4.53 grams of methamphetamine inside Mccabe’s pocket. He was additionally charged with possession of schedule II.
Kennedy arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Warford Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Monday, July 13. Upon arrival, Sgt. Heath Willis observed a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu sitting on the abandoned property. Sgt. Willis ran the vehicle’s VIN number and learned the vehicle was reported stolen by the Newport Police Department. Deputies searched the area where they found Matthew Shane Kennedy, 24, Bear Branch Road, lying on the ground not far from the vehicle. According to the report, Kennedy was the listed as the suspect who stole the vehicle. Kennedy was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
