Animals Running at Large: On April 13, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call regarding a loose dog on Mineral Street. Laughter made contact with a Great Pyrenees that was attacking another dog on the property. Laughter spark tested her Taser, which stopped the dog momentarily. When the dog resumed attacking, Laughter deployed her Taser, stunning the dog temporarily until it got up and left the property. Laughter later located the Great Pyrenees and identified the owner as Austin Cedillo, age 26. Cedillo was cited into Municipal Court for the incident.
Stolen Vehicle/Drug Charges: On April 13, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding a possible intoxicated driver at the Sunoco station on West Broadway. Shelton made contact with the driver of a gold Chevy Silverado with no tags and what Shelton described as a “strong odor of suspected marijuana.” The driver was identified as Isaac Finchum, age 26. The vehicle’s VIN was registered as stolen out of Knox County, and an inventory of the vehicle located 1.45 grams of suspected heroin, as well as several used syringes and a burnt spoon. Finchum was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. The vehicle was towed by Raceway Towing.
Drug Charges/Warrants: On April 13, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for Maelon Woods, age 53, who Weber knew to have several active arrest warrants. Woods was placed under arrest on several warrants for Failure to Appear. During the arrest, Woods informed police that he had several syringes and narcotic baggies in the vehicle. An inventory of the vehicle also found 1.3 grams of suspected meth and a glass pipe inside the purse of Woods’ passenger, Mitzi Drinnon, age 51. Both individuals were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: On April 13, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to a residence in response to a 17-year-old juvenile causing damage to his mother’s home. Laughter made contact with the juvenile outside the residence, but the juvenile fled in his vehicle and was able to evade arrest. Laughter spoke to the juvenile’s mother, who showed the damage the juvenile had done to the home. Three couches had been flipped over, as well as a table in the living room. Laughter took pictures to record the damage and issued a juvenile petition for Vandalism and Evading Arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
