Disorderly Conduct: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to 125 Roy Road on a complaint of loud music being played in the area. Upon arrival, Smith made contact with Melanie Scott. Smith noted that he and other deputies have been dispatched to the same address multiple times for loud music complaints. The report states that Scott has been warned multiple times about the issue. She was cited for Disorderly Conduct.
Dog Attacked: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to a residence on Flat Rock Road in reference to a property owner whose dog had been attacked by a neighbor’s dogs. Smith made contact with an individual identified as Mark, who stated that while he was walking his dogs on his property, his neighbors dogs crossed a creek onto his property and attacked one of his dogs. Mark stated that his dog had a gash and multiple puncture wounds to its underbelly and needed to be taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Ensley advised Mark that it would be a civil issue if he wished to have his neighbor reimburse him for the vet bills. Mark advised Ensley which neighbor owned the dogs and deputies made contact with the neighbor to verify. Ensley spoke with Terrence Smith, who stated that he owned the dogs in question. Ensley told Smith what had happened on his neighbor’s property and issued a verbal warning for the dogs being at large.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of west Highway 25/70 near I-40 when he observed a front seat passenger in a black vehicle throw what appeared to be a cigarette wrapper out the window while traveling east on Highway 25/70. At this time, Damron activated his overhead blue lights to conduct a traffic stop for the violation. The vehicle continued onto I-40 westbound and during that time the front seat passenger, later identified as Katrina Dukes, was reportedly “moving around and rising up out of her seat.” The vehicle came to a stop at the top of the ramp and Damron made contact with the occupants. After checking them through central dispatch, Damron was notified by the jail of active warrants for Duke’s arrest for Escape, and one active capias for the arrest of the back seat passenger, Jaron Shetley. Once the Jail Annex confirmed the warrants were in hand, Damron placed Dukes and Shetley under arrest. Dukes asked if deputies could get her backpack from the vehicle. Deputies retrieved the backpack and after taking inventory of the items inside, found several small zip lock bags, scales, a clear round pipe and $1,646 inside the bag. Damron asked Dukes if there was anything illegal on her person before taking her to the County Jail. Dukes stated there was a large amount of heroin on her person. Deputies transported both subjects to the Jail Annex for booking. A female deputy found a large bag containing suspected heroin/fentanyl weighing 8.6 grams, a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, a small zip lock baggie with suspected suboxone along with another small zip lock baggie with suspected oxycodone. Dukes was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule I, II and III, and Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs.
Dog Attack: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to a residence on Ball Hollow Road in reference to a dog bite. Dispatch said the dog had bitten a female but the victim declined EMS treatment choosing to transport herself to the hospital. Williams collected information from the parties at the scene who said the dog appeared to be a Shepherd or Shepherd mix. They stated that Sabra Susanne Ives was walking her dog on a leash when the dog attacked, causing Ives’ dog to run off after the incident. One of the parties said a similar dog had been on the property previously and owners had been contacted but could not confirm if this was the same dog. Williams went to the hospital to speak to Ives and observed several puncture wounds, blood and bruising to her person. Ives said the dog in question had been hanging around her home for several days, but only attacked her dog when she walked it on a leash to an outside kennel. Ives said her dog sustained injuries as well including a torn right ear. Ives described the dog as brindle in color, slender build, shepherd in appearance with a darker face, and noticed the dog had a thick orange collar on. Ives did not know who owned the dog or where it went after it attacked.
DUI: On Saturday, May 14, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the area of Cosby Highway and Wilton Springs for a possible impaired driver. The caller stated that she was behind a blue vehicle that was traveling at 10 mph on Hartford Road near Trinity Baptist Church. While en route to the area, Brooks located the vehicle in question and the caller’s vehicle traveling North on Cosby Highway. As she caught up to the blue Toyota Prius, Brooks observed the driver cross over the fog line with both tires. At that time she conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Evan Hurley. As soon as Hurley rolled his window down, Brooks detected an odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. She also noticed that Hurley’s speech was slurred. Brooks asked Hurley if he had smoked any marijuana due to the smell coming from inside the vehicle. Hurley stated that he does not smoke marijuana and he had not been drinking. Brooks asked Hurley to step out of the vehicle so she could administer a few tests to see if it was safe for him to operate a vehicle. Hurley allegedly stated, “Can you just let me go home?” As Hurley stepped out of the vehicle, Brooks noticed he was unsteady on his feet and could still smell the odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from his person. Hurley participated in a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and performed poorly on all tests given. Hurley was placed under arrest without incident. He was charged for Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Disorderly Conduct: Deputy Jacob Damron was at the Sunoco Gas station on West Highway 25/70 when he saw a female digging through her purse inside the store. Damron noticed several syringes inside the purse. The female reportedly looked up and saw that Damron had noticed the syringes and began to walk towards the bathroom. He told the female to step outside, which she complied while walking over to the patrol car. The unidentified female stated that she didn’t have any drugs on her, but the other girl in the bathroom did and was hiding them because they saw a patrol vehicle. The other female suspect, Camiele Cox, came outside and Damron explained she was going to be detained due to some allegations that were made by the other female suspect. At this time, Damron attempted to place handcuffs on Cox, but she pulled away and began to turn around screaming and pushing her arms away from deputies. Cox was finally detained and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. Damron was notified by jail staff a short time later several inmates alleged that Cox had brought Heroin into the jail cell and once retrieved she would share with other inmates. Cox was removed from the cell and taken to the emergency room at Newport Medical.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Highway 25/70 near Old 411 when he observed a GMC Yukon with expired tags. He checked the tag information through central dispatch and was notified it came back with no record on file. Damron conducted a traffic stop for the violation and made contact with the driver, Heather Jones). Jones stated she was aware the tag was incorrect and that someone had stolen the original tag and all her information for the vehicle. Damron reported that while speaking with Jones, she was very nervous and sweating profusely. He asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle or any weapons. Jones stated there might be some “rigs that she uses for suboxone and injects it into her arms.” Damron asked for consent to search the vehicle in which Jones gave the go ahead. After a search of the vehicle he located a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin/Fentanyl weighing approximately 5 grams in the center console along with a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing approximately 1 gram. Deputies then searched a black bag in the driver’s seat that contained $683 in cash. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Public Indecency: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 25E on the report of an individual taking his clothes off in front of people. Upon my arrival, Lieutenant Wesley Keys and Sergeant Joshua Boyce located the subject across the road near the Eternal water plant walking in a dirt field. The subject was identified as Bobby Trice and was detained. Upon speaking with the caller, Melinda Sane, she stated that Trice had pulled his pants and underwear down and was “twerking” at her. Sane gave a written statement and picture of the incident. Trice was taken in custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
