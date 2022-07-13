DUI: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of Old Highway 411 on reports of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Magouirk made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Angela Cogdill, who was already outside of the vehicle and appeared to have a hard time keeping her balance without using the vehicle as a brace. Magouirk could smell a faint smell of an alcoholic beverage when Cogdill would speak, but it was suppressed by a strong mint smell from the gum that she was chewing. Magouirk asked Cogdill several times if she had consumed any alcohol prior to the accident and she said no. Magouirk administered a field sobriety test to Cogdill, and she performed poorly on all tasks given. Cogdill was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Cocke County Jail. She was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Failure to Maintain Lane and Violation of Implied Consent.
Drug Possession: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a black passenger vehicle cross the fog line several times. He conducted a traffic stop at KOA Lane and made contact with the driver, Lillian Potter, and front seat passenger, Brandon Lueneburg. Upon checking both subjects through central dispatch, Damron was advised that neither party had a valid driver’s license. Damron received permission to search the vehicle and located several syringes and scales commonly used to weigh illegal narcotics. All items had a powder residue on them, according to the reports. Damron located a small metal box inside the vehicle, which Lueneburg stated was his, but did not give deputies consent to open the box. Damron deployed K9 Wubba for an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and the dog showed a change in behavior at the front passenger door where Lueneburg was sitting. Deputies opened the metal box and discovered a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin/Fentanyl weighing approximately 3 grams, a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing approximately 8.2 grams and small bags with round pills inside suspected to be Suboxone weighing 4 grams. Lueneburg was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. Upon our arrival at the jail, Lueneburg stated that he had “dope” inside both his socks. Damron retrieved a large bag with a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin inside Lueneburg’s sock along with white pills. Lueneburg allegedly stated that the pills were Fentanyl. Lueneburg was charged with Possession of Schedule I, II and III.
Reckless Endangerment: Narcotic agent/K9 Deputy Blake Cupp was working interstate I-40 looking for individuals that might be transporting large amounts of illegal narcotics. Around 10:40 a.m. on July 8, Cupp observed a white passenger vehicle traveling in the right lane heading eastbound. Cupp noticed that the vehicle’s brake lights were active even while the car was accelerating. The vehicle’s registration showed to be out of date. Cupp advised dispatch that he was attempting to stop the vehicle at the Shell gas station by Old Highway 411. The vehicle turned into the gas station and continued to drive through the parking lot at slow speeds. The report states that the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed heading toward Jefferson County. The vehicle continued down Highway 25/70 at a high rate of speed, driving reckless into oncoming traffic almost hitting cars head on. Cupp reported that this happened numerous times at a high rate of speed, as the vehicle traveled toward the Dandridge city limits. The vehicle attempted to travel into oncoming traffic while trying to evade law enforcement personnel and crashed at Maury Middle School. The driver exited the car and attempted to run on foot. Cupp deployed K9 Narco to apprehend the offender. Narco bit the offender in the leg area before Cupp was able to take the subject into custody without further incident. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle was found to be Michael James Stone from Morristown. The subject had a suspended license and showed to have a Probation Violation out of Hamblen County for aggravated assault. Stone was checked by EMS and released at the scene. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail where he was booked on charges of Reckless Endangerment, Driving While License Suspended, Resisting Arrest and Violation of Registration Law.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to Donna Jo’s Market on Hooper Highway to meet a female who said she was assaulted. Upon arrival, Williams made contact with Kimberly Hudgins who said her boyfriend, Craig Rio, assaulted her at their residence on Houge Way. Hudgins said she was asleep when Rio began yelling and cursing at her and struck her with a metal table. Hudgins said Rio had moved a refrigerator in front of a doorway and allegedly pointed a gun at her, which she described as “a sawed off shotgun made from two separate guns.” Hudgins told deputies that Rio allegedly takes “acid” everyday and she believed that was the cause of the incident. Hudgins also advised that on the day prior to the incident, Rio had rammed his vehicle into hers while she was sitting in the car. Hudgins agreed to write a statement about the incident and said she was willing to press charges.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.