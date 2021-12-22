Theft/Escape: On December 17, police were dispatched to Ruby Tuesday on Cosby Highway in response to a theft. Police spoke to an employee who stated that a male and a female subject had left the restaurant without paying for their alcohol. The employee said that the male subject handed her a debit card with the name Oliver Hill on it. According to the employee, the debit card was declined, and the subjects left the restaurant without paying, walking towards the Best Western. Police found the male subject, who was identified as Oliver Hill, age 43, at the Best Western. Hill had an active extraditable warrant out of Coweta County, GA. Officers took Hill to the Cocke County Jail Annex. While Hill was being processed at the jail, he slipped out of his handcuffs and ran outside towards the Pigeon River. Officers chased Hill into the river and convinced him to swim back to shore. Hill returned to the jail and was checked by First Call EMS.
Burglary: On December 17, police responded to a call from a residence regarding a break-in. The homeowner provided footage of a man later identified as John Lovell, age 27, walking into her home around 8:30 a.m. Lovell was stopped by the dogs in the house and promptly left. Lovell was found at a relative’s house in Jefferson County and was brought back to Cocke County on his warrant.
Driving while Revoked: On December 20, police were dispatched to a vehicle crash near Templin Street. Police spoke to both drivers, who each stated that they did not see each other’s vehicles as one tried to turn onto Cosby Highway from a parking lot and the other onto Templin from Cosby Highway. One driver, Bernardo Burrell, age 30, was found to have been driving on a revoked license. Burrell was placed under arrest and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On December 20, police were dispatched to a residence in response to a domestic assault call. Upon arrival, police were approached by the victim, who appeared frantic and told officers, “He’s in the bedroom with a large stick,” according to Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter’s report. Police entered the residence and located a male subject, identified as Isaiah Oglesby, age 23. According to reports, Oglesby was sweating profusely and acting erratic, both of which are signs of methamphetamine use. Oglesby tried to lunge at the victim, and police worked to take him to the ground and subdue him. Oglesby continued to yell at the victim as police took him to the patrol car.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
