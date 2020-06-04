Williams arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Murray Branch Road in reference to an intoxicated driver who ran off the roadway and damaged property on Tuesday, June 2. Deputy Zach Magouirk located the suspected vehicle operated by John Williams, 56, Wright Road, traveling at a high rate of speed, “partially” off the roadway. Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies came in contact with Williams who had slurred speech, an odor of alcohol about his person and was unsteady on his feet. According to the report, Williams admitted he was intoxicated. Deputies attempted to administer a field sobriety test to Williams but he refused to participate. Deputy Magourik said he found an open container inside Williams’ vehicle. Williams was placed under arrest. Deputy Magouirk then spoke with the homeowner, Cindy Morgan, who said Williams drove through her flower garden and destroyed several trees. Williams was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent, violation of financial responsibility, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care and vandalism under $500.
Theft: Deputies were dispatched to Raceway Towing in reference to a theft that occurred on Tuesday, June 2. Deputy Joshua Matthews spoke with Drew Ramsey who said Curtis Redman, 24, and Kristy Day came to Raceway to retrieve a vehicle that was towed. According to the report, Redman was advised to meet Ramsey at the bottom of the hill with the vehicle. However, Redman fled the scene without paying the tow bill.
Theft: A 2006 Ford F-150 was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 3. Deputy Zach Magourik spoke with Edward Vick, 45, who said the truck was stolen from his Rankin Hill Road residence. The estimated loss is $2,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
