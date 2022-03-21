Credit Card Fraud: On March 14, Detective Jason Ramsey received information regarding credit card fraud at Walmart on Cosby Highway. According to Sergeant David Clevenger’s report, the victim reported that his vehicle was broken into while he was hiking at Big Creek Trail. He reported his credit card was missing from his vehicle. Ramsey was reportedly able to identify Daniel Setzer on surveillance video at the time of the reported fraudulent transactions.
Shoplifting: On March 16, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a shoplifting call from Food City West. Loss prevention showed Shelton video footage of an unidentified male subject driving a black Ford Ranger with a white stripe on the side. The footage showed the male subject driving up to the building, getting out of his vehicle and taking a lawn chair valued at $329.24 before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.
Possession of Schedule I: On March 17, police were dispatched to PriceLess Foods in reference to possible drug activity in the restroom. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with employees, who stated that a male subject had locked himself in the restroom for over 30 minutes and would not come out. Weber entered the restroom and spoke to Michael Turner, age 58. Weber reported that Turner had a syringe in his shirt pocket. Police found 0.4 grams of suspected heroin on Turner’s person in a small baggie. Turner stated that he uses heroin and had injected some before entering the restroom. Turner was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drug Charges/Warrants: On March 17, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a green SUV with a non-functioning headlight on East 25-70. Shelton made contact with the four occupants of the car, identified as Jennifer Willis, age 42; Sabrina Stokely, age 45; Samuel Stokely, age 47; and Jewely Morse, age 25. Shelton found that both Willis and Ms. Stokely had active warrants for their arrest, and Stokely reportedly had a container of suspected methamphetamine on her person. Narrative reports from officers offer conflicting accounts of the weight of the substance, but the official incident report suggests 0.4 grams. Willis gave consent to search the vehicle, and police found a backpack containing 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a Walther PK .380 firearm. Willis stated that the backpack belonged to Samuel Stokely, and that he had shown up at her house asking for a ride. The rest of the vehicle was found to contain 2.5 Gabapentin pills and 18 Methylphenidate Hydrochloride pills, as well as several syringes. All four individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
