Probation violation: Tisha Ann Matthews, 35, Mingo Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, July 6. Deputy Rebecca Colley arrested Matthews without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stewart arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 73 concerning a male subject who did not have a shirt or shoes on and was carrying a cooler on Monday, July 6. Deputy Ethan Keys found the male in question, identified as Joe Anthony Stewart, 37, at a residence on Highway 73. According to the report, deputies questioned what was in the cooler and Stewart admitted there was a “bong”. A subsequent search of the cooler revealed a large bag that contained 125.6 grams of marijuana. Stewart was arrested and charged with possession of schedule VI.
Child support: Steve Phillip Craig, 54, Knoxville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Monday, July 6. Deputy Tim Snapp served Craig the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Highway 160, in reference to a possible impaired driver on Monday, July 6. Upon arrival, Lt. Max Laughter came in contact with the driver, identified as Tiffanie Watkins, 46, Vinson Hollow Road, who had slurred speech, glossy eyes and was unsteady on her feet. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Watkins and she performed poorly on all tests given. Watkins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched 1199 East Highway 25/70, concerning an intoxicated male subject in a red van on Monday, July 6. Upon arrival, Sgt. Wes Keys came in contact with Ronald M. Ball, 69, Knoxville, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. Ball admitted to consuming alcohol prior. Ball was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
