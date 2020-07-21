DUI: Officers were dispatched to 755 Cosby Highway in reference to a male subject passed out in a vehicle on Friday, July 17. Patrolman Eli Suggs came in contact with the male in question, identified as Jeremy Sullivan, 29, Lakewood, CO, who said he fell asleep while waiting for friends to arrive. According to the report, officers observed several open containers of alcohol inside Sullivan’s vehicle. Ptl. Suggs administered a field sobriety test to Sullivan and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Probation violation: Jordan L. Askew, 29, Hopeful Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, July 17. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Askew at Motel 6 without incident.
Warrant served: Heath Johnson, 33, Chucky, was served with an active outstanding warrant for contempt of court issued out of Greene County on Friday, July 17. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Johnson following a traffic stop.
Theft: A 1998 Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Sunday, July 19. Sgt. Justin Vinson spoke with Wayne and Karen Hickman, who advised the Jeep was stolen sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning from Hampton Inn. No suspects were mentioned.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft that occurred on Sunday, July 19. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Sheila Talton, 55, Sunshine Circle, who said while she was inside the store, she lost $700. According to the report, an employee recovered $200 of Talton’s money and returned it to Customer Service.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Hardee’s in reference to a theft on Sunday, July 19. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Rachel Pierce, 35, 7th Street, who said a female subject allegedly stole a wooden box, Pierce’s wallet and money from Pierce’s vehicle. The female was identified.
Theft: Deane Smith, 73, Appian Road, field a theft report at the Newport Police Department on Saturday, July 18. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Smith who said his 2001 silver Dodge Dakota is missing. The vehicle was last seen at Smith’s Repair Shop on July 15 where Smith left the vehicle. The estimated value is $2,500.
Stimulus check stolen: Christopher Knox, 37, Outback Road, reported a male subject stole his IRS stimulus check. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Knox, who said at the time, he did not have an active bank account in order to receive his stimulus check. However, Harold Grooms, 72, allegedly allowed Knox to use his account in order to get his check. As of Thursday, July 16, Knox has not received his money from Grooms. According to the report, Knox said his stimulus check was deposited into Grooms’ account on April 15. The estimated loss is $2,900.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
