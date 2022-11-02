Possible overdose: On Oct. 28 police were dispatched to Weigel’s parking lot at 910 Cosby Highway in reference to an unconscious male possibly having an overdose. The subject was observed laying on the ground unconscious. The subject had a pulse but had slow and shallow breathing and appeared to be having an overdose. A total of four doses of Narcan were administered after which he seemed to respond, would become temporarily alert and then be rendered unconscious again. Paramedics transported the subject to the hospital where he regained consciousness.
Disorderly conduct: A juvenile female called 911 on Oct. 28 and stated she was being followed by an unknown male in a red vehicle. At the time of the call she was in Brock’s parking lot. Dispatch told her to drive to the police department and see if he followed her there. While driving to the office, the other party, John Ezra Freeman, called 911 also. Dispatch spoke to him and discovered it was a road rage incident. At the police department officers made contact with the juvenile and Freeman. The juvenile was visibly upset and crying. Freeman became belligerent toward the officers. Freeman stated the juvenile pulled out in front of him and he got angry over it. The juvenile stated Freeman pulled up to her and began flipping her off and screaming at her. She told him “if you hit, you bought it” at which point Freeman continued screaming and followed her to Brock’s. Freeman was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.
Violation of probation: An officer came in contact with Marcus Roberts on a traffic stop on Oct. 28. Roberts was determined to have an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Roberts was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Escape/Contempt of Court: On Oct. 29 an officer came in contact with Chelsea Henry on a traffic stop. She was found to have active warrants for her arrest, one out of Cocke County Juvenile Court for failure to comply with child support and one for an escape charge out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Henry was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail annex without incident.
Failure to appear: While patrolling the area of E Highway 25/70 on Oct. 29 an officer observed a male walking, who was identified as Lewis Adkins. Adkins was found to have an active failure to appear warrant out of Cocke County Circuit Court. Adkins was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Drug narcotic offenses: On Oct. 30 officers were dispatched to 161 Smith Street in reference to a female asleep at the wheel of a vehicle. The officer made several attempts to awaken her and she finally awoke. The female, Heather Ivey, stated she fell asleep while waiting for her boyfriend to come back from inside the store. A check of warrants found two active warrants. One warrant was a citation only and the other had an O.R. bond on it that needed to be completed. Ivey advised she had a Xanax bar and some “boy” in her wallet. Several pills and baggies were found in her wallet. The pills were later identified as Gabapentin, one and two halves of Xanax bars and two baggies of a substance identified as heroin. She was informed she was going to be charged for possession of the narcotics and the scheduled pills and was going to be transported to the Cocke County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail she was cited for her citation only warrant. her Tennessee driver’s license was showing to be revoked as of Jan. 27, 2016.
Violation of probation: While patrolling the area of Cosby Highway on Oct. 31 near the Newport Community Center, an officer observed Kelly Sabo, who was known to have an active arrest for probation violation out of Cocke County, walking on the sidewalk. Sabo’s warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Larceny: On Oct. 31 a report was taken over the phone from a Verizon employee concerning a stolen iPhone 14 ProMax with a “Deep Purple” color scheme. The employee stated on Oct. 29 two males presumed to be father and son were inside the store. The younger male can be seen on security camera footage walking over to the display stand where the phone was and taking the phone before leaving the store. The phone was valued at $1,100. No warrants were issued at this time.
