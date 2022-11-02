Possible overdose: On Oct. 28 police were dispatched to Weigel’s parking lot at 910 Cosby Highway in reference to an unconscious male possibly having an overdose. The subject was observed laying on the ground unconscious. The subject had a pulse but had slow and shallow breathing and appeared to be having an overdose. A total of four doses of Narcan were administered after which he seemed to respond, would become temporarily alert and then be rendered unconscious again. Paramedics transported the subject to the hospital where he regained consciousness.

Disorderly conduct: A juvenile female called 911 on Oct. 28 and stated she was being followed by an unknown male in a red vehicle. At the time of the call she was in Brock’s parking lot. Dispatch told her to drive to the police department and see if he followed her there. While driving to the office, the other party, John Ezra Freeman, called 911 also. Dispatch spoke to him and discovered it was a road rage incident. At the police department officers made contact with the juvenile and Freeman. The juvenile was visibly upset and crying. Freeman became belligerent toward the officers. Freeman stated the juvenile pulled out in front of him and he got angry over it. The juvenile stated Freeman pulled up to her and began flipping her off and screaming at her. She told him “if you hit, you bought it” at which point Freeman continued screaming and followed her to Brock’s. Freeman was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.