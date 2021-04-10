Assault: On April 8, Sgt. Paul Weber responded to a call from a residence on Virginia Street in regards to a possible assault. According to the report, Weber spoke to Amy Ramsey, who told him that Johnnie Robinson, 49, Virginia Street, Newport, had grabbed her by the neck, thrown things at her, torn up $400 she had given him, and knocked over her oxygen tanks. Police made contact with Robinson and arrested him for aggravated assault. Robinson was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On April 7, police responded to a call on 7th Street regarding a possible assault. Officer Joshyua Shults spoke to Donna Hughes who claimed her daughter, Angela Moore, 42, 7th Street, Newport, had slapped her in the face during an argument. According to the report, Moore had been taking care of Hughes, her disabled mother, for a few weeks when the two got into an argument regarding money. Moore was found walking on 6th Street and was arrested.
DUI/Hit And Run: On April 7, several officers responded to a call about a possibly intoxicated driver who had rear-ended a vehicle and two passengers who had fled the scene on foot. Officer Lindsey Laughter saw the vehicle driving on Cosby Highway and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Austin Fine, 26, Lower English Creek Road, Newport. The two passengers, Tommy Davis, 44, Tom Breeden Road, Jefferson City, and Amy Loyd, 30, Walker Hill Way, Newport, were found at a nearby Marathon gas station. When approached by police, Loyd asked to use the restroom and was later found to have attempted to hide suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the toilet tank. Officer Donald Coakley spoke with Davis who had slurred speech and trouble balancing. All three individuals were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Check Fraud: On April 6, Officer Eli Suggs responded to a call from The Smoke Shop on Eastern Plaza Way in regards to possible check fraud. According to the report, Ekadashi Patel, the owner of The Smoke Shop, received notification from Newport Federal Bank that a check from Donald Hinton had not processed. The transaction involving the check was worth $786.52.
Alvarez Arrest: On April 6, Officer Brandon Cassady responded to a call from Newport Pit Stop Lube and Tire on Cosby Highway in regards to potential stolen parts. Officer Cassady spoke to Justin Alvarez, 37, Long Branch Road, Del Rio, who Pit Stop mechanics claimed had stolen several parts from one of the vehicles they had been working on. Alvarez claimed he had purchased the parts from O’Reilly Auto Parts, but he could not provide proof of purchase. Officers found the vehicle in question was missing the parts mechanics mentioned. Upon a search of Alvarez’s person, officers found a needle commonly used for narcotics and arrested Alvarez. Upon arrival at the jail annex, officers found 1.20 grams of methamphetamine on Alvarez. Alvarez’s vehicle was left at Pit Stop as it may contain the stolen parts.
Break-In: On April 5, Officer Eli Suggs responded to a possible break-in call at a residence on Belton Avenue. The caller, Darryl Frazier, reported he was missing an air compressor, a vacuum cleaner, a drywall sprayer, a drill, and other tools valued at $2800.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
