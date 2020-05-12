Probation violation: Charles Daniel Ruppert, 44, Early Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, May 10. Deputy Dylan Norton served Ruppert the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Edwina Bridgeport Road concerning a theft on Sunday, May 10. Deputy Zach Magouirk spoke with Debra Ford, 50, who said someone reportedly stole the tag off her 2001 Ford Focus.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
