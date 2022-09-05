DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On August 25, officer Douglas Jordan responded to a verbal argument at Cricket Wireless in Five Rivers Plaza. Officer Jordan reported that dispatch informed the officers that the caller was an employee of the store that had locked herself in the bathroom out of fear of the situation. On arrival, Officer Jordan spoke with Billy Ray Phillips who stated he was there trying to get a civil matter involving his cell phone account settled and had become irate over the situation. Once inside the store, the officer spoke with the caller Caylor Huggins, who was visibly shaking and upset. She stated that when she told Phillips she could not resolve his problems at the store, he began yelling and threatening her. A witness in the store, Georgetta Lindsey, confirmed the account and was also visibly upset by the incident. Phillips was arrested for disorderly conduct and he and his wife, Holley Ann Phillips, were banned from the store.

THEFT: On August 25, Officers were sent to Walgreens in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Officer Michael Robey spoke with Ashley Childress who stated that she observed an unknown male take a pack of Twix frozen ice cream bars and leave the store without paying for them. Childress gave officers a tag number which came back to a vehicle registered to a man who resembled the man seen in the store security footage.

