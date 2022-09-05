DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On August 25, officer Douglas Jordan responded to a verbal argument at Cricket Wireless in Five Rivers Plaza. Officer Jordan reported that dispatch informed the officers that the caller was an employee of the store that had locked herself in the bathroom out of fear of the situation. On arrival, Officer Jordan spoke with Billy Ray Phillips who stated he was there trying to get a civil matter involving his cell phone account settled and had become irate over the situation. Once inside the store, the officer spoke with the caller Caylor Huggins, who was visibly shaking and upset. She stated that when she told Phillips she could not resolve his problems at the store, he began yelling and threatening her. A witness in the store, Georgetta Lindsey, confirmed the account and was also visibly upset by the incident. Phillips was arrested for disorderly conduct and he and his wife, Holley Ann Phillips, were banned from the store.
THEFT: On August 25, Officers were sent to Walgreens in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Officer Michael Robey spoke with Ashley Childress who stated that she observed an unknown male take a pack of Twix frozen ice cream bars and leave the store without paying for them. Childress gave officers a tag number which came back to a vehicle registered to a man who resembled the man seen in the store security footage.
THEFT/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On August 25, Officer Alex Reese responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Officer Reese made contact with Heather Ford who stated she was “having a rough time and needed gift cards.” Ford had stolen several items from Walmart and was attempting to leave when Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice caught her putting the items in her pocket book. Officer Reese reported that Sergeant David Clevenger caught Ford attempting to hide her wallet. The wallet was found to contain two loaded needles containing a clear fluid which Ford stated was methamphetamine. Ford was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: Officers were dispatched to the Newport Community Center for an information report for withholding documents. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with the president of the Cocke County high and middle school swim teams, Mandy Lulo, who stated that the previous president was withholding personal documents for the swimmers. Lulo stated that the documents contained things such as the date of birth, address, phone numbers, and physicals of the members of the swim team. Officer Hance also spoke with Destiney Freeman, who stated it is in the swim teams bi-laws that all personal information should be returned and transferred to the current president’s possession. Freeman also stated that the previous president was withholding the team’s templates and receipts. Officer spoke with the former president and stated that they were “very uncooperative and refused to give any information.”
THEFT: On August 26, Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with a Mr. Herndon, who stated he had been scammed. Herndon stated he had been privately messaging a Facebook profile under the name John Kevin, who had placed an advertisement on Facebook for a house for rent. Herndon stated he paid Kevin $200.00 as a down payment on the house. He was later contacted by the resident of the house who advised him that she currently lives in the house and that Kevin is not her landlord. Herndon stated that Kevin has since blocked him on Facebook and has not refunded the money.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 26, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a residence in reference to damage to a structure. Upon arrival. Suggs spoke with a Mr. Williams who stated someone had placed stray cats under his trailer. Williams told the officer that the cats have damaged the insulation under his home, and that an unknown individual has been feeding the cats without his permission. Williams valued the damage to the underpinning at 460.00 and was advised that Newport Animal Control is aware of the situation.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 27, officers were dispatched to the area of Lowe’s in reference to multiple calls concerning a male harassing people in the parking lot. Upon arrival to the area, Officer Paul Weber made contact with the complainant who stated a man had approached him and his girlfriend, started yelling at them, and then chased them through the parking lot as they tried to drive away. Weber stated he was able to observe video footage of Casey Nagy yelling and chasing the complainant’s vehicle. Police then received another call in reference to Nagy who was firing a slingshot behind Marshall’s. Weber stated he made contact with Nagy behind Marshall’s and he was still armed with the slingshot. According to the officer, Nagy appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and gave bizarre and conflicting statements. Nagy stated he was convinced he observed his girlfriend and that he was trying to get her to come home. Nagy’s girlfriend was confirmed to be in custody of the Cocke County Jail since August 26, 2022. Nagy continued to state that several people were after him and was convinced that every vehicle that drove by him contained his girlfriend and or people that were “hunting” him. Nagy was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT: On August 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Suggs spoke with a Mr. Whitlock who stated his vehicle had been taken sometime after 6PM on August 27. Whitlock stated he had caught his payments up on the vehicle earlier in the week but feared the vehicle was possibly repossessed. Officers observed drag marks on the pavement where the vehicle was parked consistent with a vehicle being towed away. Officers observed no broken glass in the area and Whitlock stated he still had all sets of keys to the vehicle. The vehicle is registered to Whitlock’s mother. Mrs. Whitlock spoke with officers over the phone and stated that she did request for the vehicle to be reported stolen. Mr. Whitlock stated the vehicle is financed through Check Into Cash in Newport, and is valued at approximately $8,000.00. Mr. Whitlock stated he would attempt to make contact with Check Into Cash when they open on the next Monday to find if the vehicle had been repossessed. The vehicle had not been entered into NCIC at the time of the report
UNDERAGE DWI: On August 26, Officer William Garber stated he visually observed a blue Volvo traveling East on Broadway in front of Walgreens at approximately 41 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted near Food City East and contact was made with the driver Maxim Joynt. Joynt had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol, and the officer stated he could see an open container of Bud Light in the center console of the car, though Joynt is only 20 years old. Joynt was asked to perform some field sobriety tests and he agreed. Joynt opposed performing a walk and turn test and stated that he would fail the test. Joynt also told the officer that he had drunk at least 10 beers.Joynt was read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form and agreed to give a sample of his breath. He blew a .174 blood alcohol concentration, with the legal limit for drivers aged 21 and over being .08. Joynt was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton spoke with Alan Dotson, the Loss Prevention Associate at Lowe’s. Dotson stated that a possibly identified male had been going to multiple Lowe’s stores, stealing large amounts of copper wire, and selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook. Dotson had a CD disk of video surveillance footage showing the male taking $795.00 worth of copper wire from the Newport store. The CD was turned over to Detective Lamb.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On August 26, Officer Brandon Cassidy observed a vehicle rolling backwards in the West Broadway left turn lane. Cassidy stated he made contact with the driver who stated his name was Robert Blake and that he did not have his driver’s license with him. Cassidy stated he recognized the driver as Michael Eschelbacher, and when confronted, he admitted that he had given the officer a fake name. Eschelbacher stated he believed he had two active warrants out of Cocke County and does not have a valid Tennessee license. Officer Cassidy stated he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he took Eschelbacher into custody. He initially stated that the smell was CBD instead of marijuana, but when Officer Cassidy found a bag of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, Eschelbacher admitted that it was not CBD. Eschelbacher was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. His license is currently suspended for Failure to Appear.
DRIVING WITH REVOKED LICENSE/REGISTRATION EXPIRED: On August 26, Officer Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired tag decal and a tag showing suspended. The driver, Melissa Hartsell, was found to be revoked for DUI. Hartsell was also found to have a violation out of Cocke County General Sessions Court that was stamped “citation-only”. Hartsell was cited instead of arrested for her warrant as well as expired registration and driving with a revoked license.
THEFT: On August 26, Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male and female shoplifting. Police were in the parking lot at the time and observed Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice standing on the sidewalk asking a male and female to stop, but they ignored him and began sprinting toward a vehicle. Officer Paul Weber made contact with both subjects who stated they did walk out of the store with merchandise without paying for it but were “going to pay for it later.” The female, Rachel Surrett, had a Walmart backpack filled with $191.93 worth of clothing. The male, Blake Surrett, was wearing Walmart shoes in which he did not pay for. Justice stated that he observed both subjects concealing the merchandise, and when he confronted them about it, they ran out of the store without purchasing the items. Justice advised officers that Walmart wanted to prosecute both subjects for theft. Both Rachel and Blake Surrett were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION/REMOVAL OF REGULAR DECAL OR PLATE: ON August 27, Patrolman Eli Suggs ran the tag of a vehicle displaying a 2022 sticker but came back showing expired as of September of 2021. He conducted a traffic stop on Cosby Highway and observed the 2022 sticker belonging to a different vehicle number. The driver was identified as Anthony Whitlock, who stated he did not have a valid license and was aware of the incorrectly displayed registration. Whitlock was showing an active arrest warrant for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County. Whitlock was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On August 27, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walgreens concerning a male in the bathroom opening unpurchased items. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with employees who pointed out a male walking towards the front food. The male, later identified as Riley Webb, was stopped and asked if he had recently been in the bathroom, to which he confirmed he had. Webb consented to emptying his pockets of its contents but could not produce any form of identification. While attempting to confirm Webb’s identity, Central Dispatch advised that an ID had been located and that Webb was showing several active arrest warrants. Officers attempted to detain Webb for his own safety and the safety of officers. Webb then pushed Officer Shelton away and began to run away from officers through the store. Webb was ordered to stop, and Patrolman Eli Suggs deployed his taser to effect an arrest and stop Webb from escaping. Webb was incapacitated and placed under arrest. While removing Webb from the store the security sensors alerted that Webb still possibly had Walgreens property somewhere in his person. Webb was brought back into the store where he was then patted down and searched. Webb refused to remove his left hand from his pocket after being ordered to do so. He then removed a small black container and a cut pink straw from his pocket. As officers attempted to remove the contents from Webb’s hands, he managed to open the container and eat the contents. Webb was placed on the ground and restrained while the contents of the container were removed from his mouth and away from his reach. The contents of the container were collected by the Newport Police Department. The contents were a pink baggy containing less than one gram of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines, and one and a half pills identified as Buprenorphine. Webb was checked out by Priority EMS who also removed the taser prongs from his body. While onscene, Priority EMS also checked out a female bystander who appeared to have passed out due to the events of this encounter. Webb was transported to the Cocke County Jail and has been trespassed from Walgreens.
WINDOW TINTED/VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton observed a vehicle driving with window tint darker than permitted. Upon stopping the vehicle, Officer Shelton made contact with Kordell Stewart and Amya Munize. Upon checking the tint with the Tennessee Window Tint Comparison Card, the officer was able to confirm the tint was in violation. Stewart was shown to have had an order of protection against him from Munize out of Cocke County. At that time, Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle crash without injuries. Upon arrival, Officer Justin Shelton made contact with Whitney Douglas, whose vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cab. Upon asking Douglas about the marijuana smell, she states “she had smoked previously” that day. Douglas was searching in her pocket and pulled out a used syringe. Upon searching the vehicle, Officer Shelton found 3 baggies containing .6 grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Douglas’ drivers license was suspended out of Cocke County, and she did not have insurance. Douglas was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT/SHOPLIFTING: On August 27, officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. The suspect, identified as Michael Henderson, attempted to take a tent and other camping items past all points of sale without payment. The total of the items was $161.08. Officer Laughter issues Henderson a citation in lieu of arrest.
DUI: On August 28, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Tractor Supply in regards to a possible intoxicated male running into parking lot posts. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Jack Hertz, who was sweating profusely and told Officers he “had taken a valium earlier.” Hertz also requested emergency medical staff because he “needed another valium.” Officer Shelton asked Hertz to perform standard field sobriety tests, at which he performed poorly on all given. Hertz was then read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form, and he agreed to provide a sample of blood. Priority EMS service arrived on scene and withdrew blood. Hertz was placed under arrest and was transported to Cocke County Jail.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 29, Officer Jordan Douglas observed Thomas Johnson sitting on the front porch of a residence on 1st Street while showing an active bench warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. The jail verified the warrant, and Officer Jordan then made contact with Johnson and took him into custody.
THEFT: On august 29, officers were called to Walmart by Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to the employee break area where emergency medical staff was tending to a made subject. Justice told Police that the male had returned items that had been stolen by another male that Justice was able to identify as Darrel Cate. Justice told Police that he had witnessed Cate come into the store and take two ink cartridges from the store without paying for them. Then a short time later, the second male, identified as James Gelderd, brought the ink cartridges in for a return. Gelderd told the officers that he was asking for donations and a man he only knew as Darrel came up and offered to give him some items that could be returned for a gift card that could be used for food. Gelderd stated he took the items from the man, and when he had returned from the store, he met with Darrel where he then had a seizure. When Gelderd woke to EMS, he said Darrel had taken the gift card while he was seizing. Justice told police that Cate had stolen $188.65 worth of ink cartridges.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 29, Officer Alex Reese observed a male in the woodline by the Shell station on Clevenger Cutoff while on patrol. Reese made contact with the man who was identified as Bryan Thompson. Thompson stated he had been living in the woods beside the store. Upon running Thompson’s name for warrants, it was found that he had 2 active warrants for his arrest. The Cocke County Jail advised that they had both warrants in hand. Thompson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 1, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to West Broadway in reference to a male lying face down in a laundromat parking lot. Officer Laughter stated that she was advised by dispatch that the man was then “running around acting crazy” before she pulled into the parking lot. Upon arrival, she located the male and recognized him as Jaron Shetley, who was rolling around on the ground while swinging his arms and kicking his legs. Shetley appeared to be under the influence, as he was paranoid, sweating profusely, making statements that did not make sense, and could not control his body movements. Witnesses at the scene told Officer Laughter that Shetley had hit his head several times on the asphalt. Emergency medical staff arrived on the scene to evaluate Shetley. He was given one 4mg dose of Narcan, and the officer stated it did seem to have some effect. Shetley then admitted to using “heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.” Shetley stated that he wanted to go to the hospital, but EMS requested that he be transported by police due to his uncontrollable behavior. Shetley was transported to Newport Medical Center for further treatment. Officer Laughter issues warrants for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Sheleton responded to Smith Street in reference to a female walking in the roadway and was almost struck by oncoming traffic. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with Julia Busche. Busche was moving uncontrollably by pacing and throwing her arms up. She was sweating profusely and her eyes were constricted. Upon asking Busche if she was under the influence, she stated that “she could not even snort a line and walk down the road without getting arrested.” Busche was considered a danger to herself and society in her intoxicated condition. Bushe was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Convalescent Center of Newport Medical Center in reference to an intoxicated female. Upon arrival, nursing staff pointed the officer towards the cafeteria where the female, identified as Tracey Worex, was sitting. Officers made contact with Worex and found her to be unsteady on her feet, having slurred speech, and having an odor of alcohol coming from her person. Worex was escorted out of the building and to her vehicle where she produced her identification for officers. While speaking with Worex, Suggs stated empty FRIS Vodka bottles were in plain view in the center console of the vehicle. Worex was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication, and she tried to pull away from officers to re-enter her vehicle, stating that she “would not be placed in handcuffs.” Worex was placed into handcuffs and transported to the Cocke County Jail. Officers were then advised that Worex was out on bond and awaiting a court date for a recent DUI at the time of the incident.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Shelton responded to the Dollar General store on Highway 411 in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Robert Heitz, who was nodding in and out of consciousness and gurgling. Two vials of 4mg nasal Narcan were administered to Heitz before he regained consciousness. Heitz refused medical attention. Heitz was considered a danger to himself and society in his intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where he admitted to jail staff that he had taken heroin.
