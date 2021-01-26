Failure to appear: Ronald Taylor, 39, Grooms Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Jan. 23. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Taylor following a traffic stop.
Alvarez arrest: Officers were dispatched to Marathon gas station concerning a male subject trespassing on the property on Saturday, Jan. 23. While en route, Patrolman Jordan Douglas was advised the male, later identified as Justin Altered, 37, Long Branch Road, left the scene. Officers located Altered and conducted a traffic stop. Officers made contact with Altered and learned he did not have a valid Tennessee drivers license. Altered was placed under arrest without incident. A subsequent search of his person revealed a bag that contained .37 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also located several drug paraphernalia items as well. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Hicks arrest: A brief pursuit led to the arrest of a Newport man on Saturday, Jan. 23. Sgt. Derek Wright observed a vehicle speeding on West Highway 25/70. As Sgt. Wright attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, Owen L. Hicks, 18, Jimtown Road, did not stop and continued on Underwood Drive. According to the report, officers pursued Hicks through Violet Drive, Ailey Drive and Thinwood Drive before making their way back on West Highway 25/70. Hicks came to a stop near Krystal’s. At that time, officers removed Hicks from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. Hicks was charged with speeding, violation of financial responsibility, disregard of a stop sign, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, failure to yield for emergency vehicle and failure to exercise due care.
Failure to appear: Tisha A. Matthews, 36, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Jan. 25. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Matthews at Knight’s Inn without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.