Drug Paraphernalia: On August 17, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of South Highway 340 and observed a Toyota pickup truck cross the centerline several times while traveling eastbound. The driver, identified as Joshua Parks, exceeded the posted speed limit of 45mph traveling 56mph. The report states that Parks crossed the centerline once again almost causing a collision with another vehicle in the opposite lane. Forbes conducted a traffic stop at that time. Parks was detained and Forbes performed a search on the vehicle. Forbes reported finding five syringes, one set of digital scales and a spoon covered with what appeared to be blood and cotton. Forbes arrested Parks and transported him to the County Jail. Parks was cited for Failure to Maintain Lane and Speeding. He was additionally charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Possession of Schedule I: Sgt. Jonathan Ochs accompanied DCS to 1231 Evans Valley Way to make contact with a Christal Frazier. Frazier was located at the home and was confirmed through the jail to have two active warrants for her arrest. As Frazier was being taken into custody, she admitted to having a small amount of “Methamphetamine” in a small clear bag in her purse. Sgt. Ochs found .04 grams of a crystal substance in Frazier’s bag. Frazier was transported to the County Jail for Capias and Probation Violation warrants. She was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule II.
Public Intoxication: Deputies were informed that a male subject by the name of Edward Moore was in the roadway and appeared to be intoxicated on Wednesday, August 18. Deputies arrived to the scene in front of 598 Wells Drive, where they made contact with Moore in the street. Moore was reportedly slurring his speech, yelling, could not stand still, was unable to speak coherent sentences and was sweating profusely. The report states that “Moore has a history of narcotics abuse and the actions he displayed were common among methamphetamine users.” At that time, Moore was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail for Public Intoxication.
Failure to Appear: Deputy Zachary Magouirk went to 752 McGaha Chapel Road attempting to serve active warrants on William Sanderlin. Magouirk made contact with Sanderlin and took him into custody on his active warrants out of both Cocke County General Sessions and Circuit Court. Sanderlin was transported to the County Jail.
Child Support: Deputies went to 2219 Stoneview Road attempting to serve warrants on Samantha Penn. Penn was located at the residence and taken into custody for a Failure to Pay Child Support warrant. Penn was also found to have a Violation of Probation warrant out of Jefferson County. Penn was transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
