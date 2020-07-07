Probation violation: Rachel J. McComas, 34, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, July 2. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested McComas at Quality Inn without incident.
Cocherell arrest: Officers were dispatched to First Horizon Bank to assist with a traffic stop on Friday, July 3. Patrolman Paul Weber was advised that Detective Derrick Webb conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle nearly crashed into him on Cosby Highway. Det. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Jeffrey D. Cocherell, 22, who had an odor of alcohol about his person, bloodshot eyes and was slow to react. Cocherell reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Cocherell and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest without incident. While searching the vehicle officers found drug paraphernalia along with open containers of alcohol. Cocherell was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container, improper display of tags, expired tags and driving while license revoked.
Two women charged: Two women have been charged following an investigation at a local cemetery on Friday, July 3. Patrolman Joshyua Shults reported was patrolling the area of Morrell Springs Road when he noticed a vehicle parked at Union Cemetery that had no lights on or registration tag on display. Officers conducted a welfare check where they came in contact with two females identified as Kathleen Brown, 41, Mountain Home, AR, and Tammy Orms, 53, of Florida. According to the report, Brown told officers that they were looking for Civil War graves. Officers noted that Brown was sweating profusely and talking fast, which led officers to believe she was under the influence. Ptl. Shults said he obtained verbal consent from Brown to search the vehicle where he found a pill bottle that contained a small bag of methamphetamine. Both Brown and Orms were placed under arrest and charged with trespassing and possession of schedule II. Brown was additionally charged with public intoxication.
First Street incident: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of First Street in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday, July 5. Upon arrival Sgt. Billy Woody came in contact with Scott Kelly, 43, who said he had not been stabbed. However, Kelly had a laceration to his hand. Officers noted Kelly was intoxicated and he was transported to the Newport Medical Center. According to the report, officers were called back to the residence to speak with Tony Ahren, 52, who said as he arrived to his residence he noticed several items were damaged. Ahren noted the damages totaled over $400. Ahren suspected Kelly damaged the items.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
