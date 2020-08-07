Warrants served: Joshua Moore, 22, Wright Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for reckless driving, evading arrest, improper lane change, driving on revoked license and violation of probation on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Moore without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s concerning a female subject who was passed out inside a vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 6. Patrolman Brandon Cassady observed Amy N. Allison, 43, White Oak Avenue, sitting in the driver’s seat with an empty food container in her lap. Officers administered field a sobriety test to Allison and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the area of Jones Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 2. Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with Angela Davis, 39, who said while she and Sean Creamer, 52, were arguing, he allegedly assaulted her. According to the report, Creamer also struck two juveniles inside the home as they attempted to intervene in the altercation. Creamer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault (two counts).
DUI: A Newport woman is facing a pair of charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Thursday, Aug. 6. Sgt. Justin Vinson was dispatched to the intersection of West Highway 25/70 and Underwood Drive concerning a female who was passed out inside a vehicle. Sgt. Vinson made contact with April Stokley, 32, Bullard Drive. According to the report, Stokley admitted to taking heroin. Stokley was transported to Newport Medical Center for treatment. Warrants have been issued on Stokley for driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Thomas arrest: Officers were dispatched to 460 Terrace Way, concerning an unwanted visitor on Monday, Aug. 3. Patrolman Eli Suggs came in contact with Joni Rexrode, who showed officers where the male was located. At that time, officers saw Mason Thomas, 35, attempting to climb out the window. Officers commanded Thomas to stop but he did not comply with verbal commands. Thomas was tased and apprehended. He was charged with resisting arrest.
Barnes arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to two males causing a disturbance on Monday, Aug. 3. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Ryan J. Barnes, 29, Knoxville, who was reportedly “blasting” music loudly in the parking lot. According to the report, Barnes had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Barnes was arrested and charged with public intoxication and served with an active warrant for violation of probation.
Warrant served: Justin J. Alvarez, 36, Long Branch Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Officer Lindsey McMillan arrested Alvarez following a traffic stop.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Graham Street, in reference to an assault that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 2. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Stacie Jarvis, 30, who said Eric Phillips, 31, allegedly struck her in the face several times during an argument. Phillips fled the scene before officers’ arrival.
Black arrest: Officers were dispatched to 230 Smith Street, in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Upon arrival, Capt. Matthew Elliott came in contact with the male in question, identified as Logan Black, 24, who was making incoherent statements. Officers believed Black was under the influence of a narcotic. He was then placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Probation violation: Peggy S. McCarty, 52, East Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested McCarty and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stelly arrest: Officers were dispatched to Newport Pit Stop concerning an intoxicated female subject who wrecked her vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Victoria Stelly, 25, Lark Road, who had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence. Stelly was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Jenkins arrest: Roth Jenkins, 39, Filbert Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Jenkins without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: David W. Frazier, 58, Lincoln Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Fraizer and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s in reference to a male who was passed out inside a vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Capt. Donald Coakley came in contact with the male in question, identified as David James Lewis, 39, Mill Creek Road, who had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. According to the report, Lewis admitted to taking six Alprazolam pills. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Lewis and he performed poorly on all tests given. Lewis was arrested without further incident. While searching his vehicle officers located a pill bottle that contained 17 pills identified as Alprazolam. Lewis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of schedule IV.
Probation violation: Jeffrey S. Reed, 55, Buford Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Reed and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Nathaniel Cantrell, 26, Wells Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for assault and vandalism on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Cantrell and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Goins arrest: Joshua R. Goins, 37, Pearl Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Goins at a residence on Myers Circle.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to 852 Seabrook Street in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Jeremiah Ross, 32, who was standing in the driveway. Ross reportedly admitted he was intoxicated. Officers then spoke with Christi Johnson, 30, who said she and Ross were arguing when Ross retrieved an airsoft pistol and made threats. Ross was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
