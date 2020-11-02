Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Scenic Ridge Way, concerning a domestic disturbance on Thursday, Oct. 29. Upon arrival, Sgt. Joey Owings spoke with Cheryl Barton, 53, who said her boyfriend, Scott Novick, 47, Smithville, allegedly assaulted her following an argument and then fled the scene in her vehicle. Novick is being sought on charges for domestic assault and theft of automobile.
Miller charged: A Cosby man is facing an array of charges after he was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Evans Valley Road concerning a male pointing a firearm at someone. Deputies observed several individuals in the driveway and all were detained. During the investigation, Lt. Chris Gregg searched an SUV owned by Jason Miller, 40, Brisk Way, where he found one bag that contained 5.2 grams of heroin, a bag that contained 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and a third bag that contained 14.55 grams of cocaine. Miller was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Probation violation: Misty Dawn Cheek, 44, Indian Camp Creek Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, Oct. 26. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Cheek at a residence on Roe Way.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
