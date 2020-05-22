Probation violation: Keyshon N. Robinson, 33, Morristown, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Thursday, May 21. Sgt. Bill Miller served Robinson the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Tommy Franklin, 29, Jessica Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property over $1,000, failure to appear, aggravated assault, vandalism over $500 and carjacking on Thursday, May 21. Sgt. Bill Miller served Franklin the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
