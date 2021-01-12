Probation violation: Phillip Shropshire, 25, Dykes Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Jan. 11. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Shropshire the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Price arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Saturday, Jan. 9. Lt. Max Laughter stopped a Chevrolet HHR due to improper tags. Lt. Laughter made contact with the driver, Swan Lee Price, 32, Wright Road, who was discovered to have a suspended license. Deputies obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found a bag that contained .8 grams of methamphetamine along with multiple hypodermic needles. Price was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and improper tags.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Rankin Hill Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Jan. 9. Deputy Ethan Keys spoke with Rachel Haley, 31, who said her ex-boyfriend, Riley Edward Dowd, 26, allegedly shoved her down. Dowd was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Miller arrest: Joseph Eric Miller, 23, Big Springs Road, is facing an array of charges including driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 9. Deputy Brock Hannah stopped a silver vehicle for speeding on Wilton Springs Road. At that time, deputies made contact with Miller, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. Upon questioning how much Miller had to drink, Miller admitted to consuming a “few”. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Miller and he performed poorly on all tests given. Miller was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching his vehicle, deputies found a bag that contained suspected marijuana and a scale. Miller was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, speeding, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.