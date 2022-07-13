Possession of Schedule I: On July 8, officers were dispatched to KFC on Cosby Highway in reference to an unconscious female subject in a vehicle. Police spoke to Anjelica Roberts, age 26, who had woken in her car. Roberts stated to police that she thought she was having a heat stroke. Roberts was checked by EMS responders and released. Patrolman Michael Robey reported that Roberts appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Roberts was patted down, and police found one gram of suspected heroin on her person. Roberts was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On July 8, Sergeant William Garber responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart regarding a female subject in a red tank top and a gray ball cap. Garber observed the subject exiting the building as Loss Prevention confronted her. The woman, identified as Christy Sams, age 45, began running across the parking lot away from Loss Prevention. Garber followed Sams across the parking lot and ordered Sams to stop as she got into the driver’s seat of a white truck. Sams was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. She stated she ran because of an active warrant in her name for Failure to Appear.
Public Intoxication: On July 10, police responded to a call regarding a disturbance at Quality Inn on Cosby Highway. Patrolman Alex Reese spoke to Chris Brady, age 54, who stated he had been drinking for several hours. Other parties advised that Brady had been cussing at them. Brady was asked to return to his room, but as police were leaving he was spotted back around the same people he was asked not to bother. Brady was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication.
Active Warrants: On July 11, police were dispatched to a residence on Northside Avenue in reference to a domestic incident. During the investigation, police came into contact with Christina Collins, age 26, who was found to have active warrants for Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Collins was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Driving While Revoked: On July 11, Patrolman Eli Suggs initiated a traffic stop for Todd Fine, age 55, who was not wearing his seatbelt on Cosby Highway. Fine was found to be driving on a license that was revoked for DUI. Fine was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Resisting Arrest: On July 11, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a white Infiniti driving without a seatbelt. During the stop, the driver exited the vehicle against Laughter’s commands. Laughter reported that the man, identified as Michael Stalcup, age 75, was acting aggressively by “hitting the back passenger window” when Laughter asked him to place his hands on the vehicle. Stalcup continued to resist arrest until Patrolman Paul Weber used his Taser to drive stun Stalcup in the stomach. Stalcup stated he did not have insurance on the vehicle and his plates were found to be expired as of May 2021.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
