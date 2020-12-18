Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lisa Way concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Judy Surrett, 47, who said her husband, Joseph Surrett, 46, allegedly assaulted her. Mr. Surrett was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Burglary: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Angel Way, in reference to a break-in on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler spoke with Mary Reese, 46, who said a male subject allegedly broke into a storage building on the property and stole several items. The male was identified.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.