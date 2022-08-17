POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1/POSSESSION OF WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON: Deputy Jacob Damron stated he observed a vehicle pulling into the 440 Truck Stop and being operated by Eric Click, who the deputy had prior knowledge of being suspended. While confirming Click’s status with dispatch, the front seat passenger, identified as John Lovell, switched seats with Click and began driving the vehicle westbound on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed. Deputies then received confirmation of the revoked license status of CLick and conducted a traffic stop at the 435 westbound exit ramp. When deputies made contact, a b;ack shotgun was seen in the back seat floorboard of the vehicle. Deputies had prior knowledge of both subjects being convicted felons and detained both Click and Lovell until the firearm was detained. Lovell stated his license was revoked and knew he should not be driving and gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle. A black set of brass knuckles were found in the driver side floorboard along with a clear round pipe typically used to smoke illegal narcotics and still warm to the touch near the center console area. A syringe,commonly used to inject illegal narcotics, was also located in the driver side door. Both Click and Lovell were read their Miranda rights and stated that the illegal items located in the vehicle did not belong to them. Click also stated he knew that his license was suspended and asked Lovell to drive. Click was observed to have very slurred speech and was nodding off while sitting in the patrol car. Deputies then transported Click and Lovell to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. Damron was notified shortly after by the jail that drugs had been located beside where Click was sitting inside the jail cell. Correctional officers retrieved the suspected drugs and Click stated he was “addicted to heroin.” Deputies took a white powdery substance to be approximately two grams of heroin and 3 blue pills suspected to be Doxycycline, which is a prescription only drug, into evidence.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Joshua Malone was assisting Lieutenant Wesley Keys on a call on Old Parrottsville highway when he came in contact with Jason miller. Miller was shown to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

