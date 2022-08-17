POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1/POSSESSION OF WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON: Deputy Jacob Damron stated he observed a vehicle pulling into the 440 Truck Stop and being operated by Eric Click, who the deputy had prior knowledge of being suspended. While confirming Click’s status with dispatch, the front seat passenger, identified as John Lovell, switched seats with Click and began driving the vehicle westbound on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed. Deputies then received confirmation of the revoked license status of CLick and conducted a traffic stop at the 435 westbound exit ramp. When deputies made contact, a b;ack shotgun was seen in the back seat floorboard of the vehicle. Deputies had prior knowledge of both subjects being convicted felons and detained both Click and Lovell until the firearm was detained. Lovell stated his license was revoked and knew he should not be driving and gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle. A black set of brass knuckles were found in the driver side floorboard along with a clear round pipe typically used to smoke illegal narcotics and still warm to the touch near the center console area. A syringe,commonly used to inject illegal narcotics, was also located in the driver side door. Both Click and Lovell were read their Miranda rights and stated that the illegal items located in the vehicle did not belong to them. Click also stated he knew that his license was suspended and asked Lovell to drive. Click was observed to have very slurred speech and was nodding off while sitting in the patrol car. Deputies then transported Click and Lovell to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. Damron was notified shortly after by the jail that drugs had been located beside where Click was sitting inside the jail cell. Correctional officers retrieved the suspected drugs and Click stated he was “addicted to heroin.” Deputies took a white powdery substance to be approximately two grams of heroin and 3 blue pills suspected to be Doxycycline, which is a prescription only drug, into evidence.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Joshua Malone was assisting Lieutenant Wesley Keys on a call on Old Parrottsville highway when he came in contact with Jason miller. Miller was shown to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
WARRANT FOR ARREST: Deputy Jamison Pickens was on West Highway 25/70 in an attempt to serve a warrant. While unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with the home owner, Pickens made contact with Nicholas Davis. Davis has an active Capias out of Cocke County. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
ASSAULT: Deputy Jacob Damron took a walk-in report from Lacy Hammons who stated Charles Roy Cain had assaulted her and her boyfriend Trenton Manuel while attending a child’s birthday party at a home on Edwina Bridgeport Road. Lacy stated Cain was having a verbal argument with his wife, and when Hammons came out of the bedroom, she was pushed in the hallway area by Cain. She stated that Manuel then engaged in a physical altercation with Cain, and that she was able to get Cain in a headlock while the two were on the ground, in an attempt to stop the fight. Hammons said Cain then got up and choked and hit her, and shortly after she and Manuel left the residence and traveled to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department. Damron wrote that he noted a red tint to Hammons’ skin on her chest area. Damron also noted that Manuel did not get out of the vehicle and speak with deputies, so he was only able to obtain Hammons’ report of the story. Damron then went to the residence on Edwina Bridgeport Road and made contact with Cain, who had a black eye, blood on the back of his head, and a cut on his forearm that appeared to the deputy as a defensive wound. Cain stated that the argument began when he asked Manuel to move his vehicle so Cain could leave the residence due to getting stressed after having medical issues with his pacemaker and that Manuel refused. Cain stated that was his only means of transportation to leave the residence, so he then went inside the bedroom to ask Hammons to move the vehicle, who also refused. He said she then began yelling at and pushing him into the hallway where he was then struck from behind by Manuel. He then received punches from both Hammons and Lacy, causing him to fall from the ground. Cain stated that once the attack had stopped and he went outside, Manuel began cussing and approaching him when he held Manuel against the vehicle and told him he was not going to be treated this way at his own home or in front of children. Hammons and Manuel then left the residence.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched to Edwina Bridgeport Road in reference to a domestic violence dispute. Upon arrival, Sergeant Dylan Norton spoke with Helen Cain, who stated she received a call from her brother Michael McBee concerning his daughter being arrested. Cain said McBee began using vulgar language and saying she “better drop the charges on his daughter.” McBee also stated that he was “going to bail her out, then come to Mrs. Cain’s house to shoot her husband” and mess her up. Cain called 11 after the conversation. After retrieving the story and written statement, Norton was informed by Lieutenant Wes Keys and Deputy Jacob Damron that McBee had been taken into custody while he was at the Cocke County Jail. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the driver side door of the vehicle McBee was driving, giving him the means to act on the threats made against the Cains. Warrants were obtained for McBee for the charges of domestic assault and aggravated assault.
VANDALISM: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to KOA Lane in reference to a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, Ensley made contact with Christopher Goad who stated they had kicked someone out of their house a few days ago and believed that she made a return and placed vulgar stickers on the back of both vehicles at the residence. Rebecca Barker stated that removing the stickers from the vehicle caused damage to the paint. Goad and Barker both stated who they thought committed the vandalism and wanted to proceed with warrants that night. Ensley stated that he informed both that warrants could not be placed without proof and advised them to try and obtain camera footage from the security footage on property.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Pickens was dropping off an inmate at the Cocke County Jail Annex when he was informed by the jail staff that there was an inmate in custody that had another active warrant. Pickens stated that Erik Buckinham was in custody and had an Active Probation violation, and he served the warrant while at the jail.
DUI: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Cosby Highway near Bogard Road for a possible intoxicated driver. While driving towards Cosby Highway on Wilton Springs Road, Boyce stated he observed the vehicle turn left onto Cosby Highway towards Cosby. Once behind the vehicle, Boyce confirmed the license plate with dispatch that it was the one that had been called in. Boyce stated he noticed the vehicle weaving in its lane and touching the white fog line before he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at Mama Kitchen. He made contact with the driver who was later identified as Brittany Ivers. Boyce said Ivers had slurred and sluggish speech and was lethargic. When asked to consent to a Standardized Field Sobriety test, she complied and failed. Ivers was then placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Ivers had also stated that the only medication she takes is prozac and stomach medication. Boyce stated he began to explain the Implied Consent Law to Ivers and asked if she would consent to a blood draw, but that she continued to talk over him and never gave a clear answer on her consent of the blood test. Boyce wrote that after asking for her consent again, Ivers aske, “Why will I help you if you will not answer my questions?”. Ivers was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex while the vehicle and Ivers’ sister remained at the scene awaiting a licensed driver.
DUI: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Good Hope Road in reference to a call from central dispatch that there was a vehicle accident with injury and a car sitting on its side. Upon arrival, Hoover says he noticed a vehicle sitting on the driver side in the roadway and noticed there was someone trapped inside. The 911 caller and another bystander assisted in getting Jeffrey Johnson out of the vehicle through the passenger side door. Hoover stated he noticed a laceration on Johnson’s chin and blood in his mouth and on his left shoulder. He then asked Johnson to sit in the grass while waiting for an ambulance to arrive and check his condition while Hoover went back to the vehicle to receive his dog that was still trapped inside. Hoover worked with the fire department in moving the car off the ground enough for the dog to exit though a broken window. Hoover then went back to speak with Johnson who claimed he did not know what happened to cause the accident but asked Hoover multiple times to retrieve his phone from inside the vehicle. When asked what towing company he would like to use, Johnson stated that he did not know but he needed his phone. Johnson’s speech was slurred and appeared to not have pain from his injuries while telling the medical personnel that he was fine and did not need medical attention. Johnson’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Hoover stated he then began to investigate the manner of the crash. After speaking with other deputies on the scene, a bottle of Fireball Whiskey was found in the vehicle. Johnson was put into the ambulance where Hoover asked him if he had been drinking, to which Johnson replied “no.” Johnson consented to performing an HGN test, and then consented and signed for a blood test. Hoover followed the ambulance to Newport Medical Center where staff performed the blood draw. Due to Johnson’s injuries, he was left in the care of Newport Medical staff, and a warrant has been placed on file at the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence.
STALKING: Deputy Rebecca Colley responded to a phone traffic call. Debra Grice informed the deputy that she was continuously being contacted by a male subject, who was possibly identified. Grice stated that the suspect would not ln teave her and her daughter alone, though she had advised him several times to stop and drop all contact. Grice told the deputy that this had been an ongoing issue for several months, and a report had been filed once before but with minimal information about the male subject. Grice told the deputy that the subject has also been contacting the family through text messages and packages, and even sent Grice a picture of Food City in Newport and made comments about her home to “intimidate” her and her family. Grice stated that an order of protection had been taken out on who they believe is the suspect, but it has proven unsuccessful, as his last known address is out of state. On the day of the report, Grice informed Deputy Colley that the suspect had sent her 64 text messages within an hour. The deputy stated she was able to obtain information on the suspect from dispatch, but the information from dispatch and Grice did not completely line up. Grice and her daughter are seeking orders of protection for a second time.
CAPIAS: Deputy Jacob Damron served Morgan Cody and Brian Cammarno with a Circuit Court Capias while both subjects were in jail.
BEAR IN VEHICLE: Lieutenant Jonathon Ochs responded to Middle Way in Cosby, in reference to a bear in a vehicle. Ochs stated that a large black bear could be seen inside a White Honda Pilot SUV upon his arrival to the scene. Beulah Underwood told the lieutenant that she heard a car door shut, so she checked the vehicle and noticed the bear inside. The bear had chewed on the interior of the vehicle, destroying most of the electronics and upholstery, preventing Michael Underwood and Lieutenant Ochs from unlocking the doors. The Underwoods agreed to break a window in order to allow the bear to exit the vehicle, but were concerned with the bear’s welfare due to the lack of air while inside the vehicle. Underwood stated that she believed the bear had been locked inside the vehicle for well over an hour. Dispatch attempted several times to reach TWRA with no success. Lieutenant Ochs shot two 12 gauge bean bag rounds into the left rear passenger window in order to allow the bear an exit from the vehicle. Ochs stated that once the glass was broken, the bear cautiously climbed out of the vehicle and ran off without any apparent injuries.
ANIMALS RUNNING AT LARGE: Deputy Emily Worth responded to Herb Way in reference to a dog attack. Worth made contact with Paula Luczak, who stated that a brindle dog jumped into her vehicle and bit her chihuahua on the front paw, causing it to bleed profusely. Luczak told the deputy that she knocked on the door of the owner, Bobby Hayes, to have him put his dog up, but there was no response. Luczak stated she would be taking her dog to the vet, and if Hayes does not want to help with the bill or have his dogs contained at all times, she will be filing a civil suit against him. Deputy Worth said she also tried to make contact with Hayes but was unsuccessful. When contact is made, Hayes will be given a citation for his dogs running at large.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Deputy Joshua Malone served an active Warrant on Brian Rines for Failure to Appear at the Cocke County Jail.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Deputy Joshua Malone served an active warrant for Failure to Appear on Cody Rathbone and Christopher Pabon while both were incarcerated at the Cocke County Jail.
